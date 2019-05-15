Kitchen Shrink: Food Quiz - Some Tasty Trifles

KITCHEN SHRINK:

Trivia fever is sweeping the nation thanks to "Jeopardy" rock star champion James Holzhauer, captivating viewers by breaking all records (even his own multiple times). I thought it would now be fun to hop on the trivia bandwagon. and test your culinary knowledge. And the answer is. . .

Apples and Oranges, etc.

1. A splash of this liquid prevents cut apples from oxidizing and turning brown, while keeping guacamole bright green.

2. Having more Vitamin C than oranges, and as much calcium as milk, this anti-cancer warrior is most potent when eaten raw.

3. Rubbing your teeth with the inside pulp of this fruit has been found to gradually whiten teeth.

4. This zesty citrus preferred by top chefs to enhance both sweet and savory dishes is a hybrid cross between a citron and mandarin orange.

5. Like a collagen factory, this exotic tropical fruit helps manufacture the anti-aging protein to plump up the dermis, and diminish pesky lines and wrinkles.

6. The latest brain-changer came from a recent study of octogenarians showing that by adding a single serving of these to the daily diet would not only ward off age-related cognitive decline, but actually rejuvenate the brain's functions.

7. These divine drupes loaded with immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory tannins, B12's for brain, blood and nerve function, along with beta-carotene and lutein for skin and eye health also have an interesting sex life. As dioecious desert dwellers they have distinct male pollen-bearing trees, and fertile female fruit-bearing ones.

8. Not a Robert Aldrich World War II flick, rather the twelve foods with high pesticide residues like strawberries, spinach and apples that should be substituted for their organic equivalents.

Palatable Potpourri

1. It has the highest smoke point of all oils, making it ideal for sautéing and frying.

2. A rich store of minerals, particularly copper, iron, potassium, and calcium gives this pretty pink seasoning a nutritional oomph, boosting the libido and the skeletal system, regulating heartbeat, fluid levels, and mood, while putting the skids on goiters.

3. "Aioli," derived from the Occitan language spoken in parts of Spain, Italy and southern France translates to this two-word phrase.

Something's Fishy

1. This cold-water, deep-sea fish most commonly prepared smoked, salted or pickled in sour cream or wine is the most widely consumed fish throughout the world.

2. This polyunsaturated powerhouse found in oily fish like salmon and mackerel is not only heart-healthy, but keeps brain cells well-lubricated and vibrant, and the complexion radiant and glowing.

3. Large fish, such as tuna and shark, along with bottom feeders like swordfish have a tendency to accumulate dangerous levels of these two toxins in their flesh, which can harm cardiovascular, nervous, and immune systems, along with kidney, liver and brain functions, particularly in pregnant women.

4. Farm-raised fish raised in crowded pens are frequently given this as a prophylactic to fend off infections and other diseases.

A Cakewalk

1. This neutral leavening powder that is a blend of bicarbonate soda, cream of tartar and starch should be combined with another neutral substance like milk to make cakes, quick breads and biscuits rise.

2. Brush this on pie crusts or pastries before baking to create a glistening shine and golden color.

3. Although this lactose-free fat that originated from India has a high smoke point and doesn't burn easily, it's not recommended for baking because of low moisture content making crusts crispy and dry.

4. This indispensible tool is used to line baking sheets and pans to prevent sticking, spreading and burning of cookies and other assorted indulgences.

5. This simple test determines the doneness of a cake.

6. Rainy days are bad baking days as this tinkers with dough's ability to rise.

7. She said, "Every woman should have a blowtorch,'' when instructing how to caramelize a ramekin of crème brulee.

— Answers:

Apples and Oranges – 1) lemon juice, 2) broccoli, 3) banana, 4) Meyer lemon, 5) guava, 6) dark leafy greens, 7) dates, 8) "The Dirty Dozen." Palatable Potpourri – 1) avocado oil, 2) Himalayan pink salt, 3) "garlic oil." Something's Fishy – 1) herring, 2) omega-3 fatty acids, 3) mercury and PCB's, 4) antibiotics. A Cakewalk – 1) baking powder, 2) egg wash, 3) Ghee butter, 4) parchment paper, 5) toothpick comes clean test, 6) humidity, 7) Julia Child .

Recipe: Citrus Date Paste

• Ingredients: 1 pound dates, pitted (Deglet Noor or Medjool), juice from half a lemon, orange or tangerine, 1/2 teaspoon of ginger powder or shredded ginger, 1/2 cup of spring water (adjust)

• Method: Cook dates along with spring water, juice of choice, and ginger in a saucepan on low heat. Add more water for desired consistency. Stir until melted and smooth. Top ice cream or yoghurt, spread on oatmeal cookies, pound cake, pancakes, toast or crackers with goat cheese, add to smoothies or shakes.

Catharine Kaufman