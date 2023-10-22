Red flags rise over vaping at La Jolla High School

Students’ use of electronic cigarettes, especially at La Jolla High School, raised concern at the La Jolla Cluster Association’s first meeting of the 2023-24 school year Oct. 19.

The association consists of parent, teacher and administrative representatives of the five La Jolla public schools in the San Diego Unified School District.

Vaping — so called because e-cigarettes heat a liquid and produce an aerosol, or vapor, instead of smoke — is a problem in restrooms at La Jolla High, and to some extent at Muirlands Middle School, according to Jema Edwards, a parent at Muirlands.

She said some students are uncomfortable using the restrooms because of other students’ vaping and added that “some students are immuno-compromised, so it is not good for their health to be around constant vaping.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the use of e-cigarettes “unsafe for kids, teens and young adults.”

“Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, [which] is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development,” according to the CDC. “Young people who use e-cigarettes may be more likely to smoke [conventional] cigarettes in the future.”

E-cigs also can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine, the CDC says.

La Jolla High Principal Chuck Podhorsky said the school has spent about $60,000 to install vape sensors in the restrooms that automatically alert campus security officers. He added that all boys and girls restrooms are checked 15-20 times a day.

Students caught vaping are referred for counseling on tobacco use prevention and their parents are notified, he said.

“I think we all need to approach it from different angles,” Podhorsky said. He added that students who are uncomfortable using the school’s regular restrooms can use the one in the nurse’s office.

Muirlands Middle School Principal Jeff Luna said he hadn’t received any reports of students vaping at Muirlands but added, “I would urge anyone with information about that, please let me know.”

San Diego Unified Area Superintendent Mitzi Merino posed the question, “What could we do that we’re not doing?” She said she would look into “cutting-edge” providers of vaping education that could be put to use in schools and encouraged parents to speak with their children about the issue. “We can’t be afraid to engage in conversation.”

La Jolla Cluster Association Chairwoman Megan DeMott, the parent of a La Jolla High School student, suggested parents search their children’s backpacks and pockets for vaping or smoking materials. “They have the right to do that,” she said.

DeMott and others also suggested the possibility of forming a parent task force or workshop on the topic.

Information about vaping is available on the La Jolla High School website at bit.ly/3Qu2B5X.

The La Jolla Cluster Association next meets at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. ◆