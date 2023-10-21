Motorist is arrested after police chase from La Jolla to Emerald Hills

A woman suspected of violating a restraining order filed by her ex-husband was arrested Oct. 20 after a 45-minute police chase from La Jolla to Emerald Hills, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pursuit began at about 4:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Vista del Mar, near Windansea Beach and the home of the 58-year-old suspect’s former spouse.

When officers tried to pull the woman over, she fled south in a Jeep Grand Cherokee at moderate speeds through rush-hour traffic, repeatedly running stop signs and red lights, according to Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

After passing through the Mount Soledad area and crisscrossing various streets in Pacific Beach, the woman got onto Interstate 5 and headed toward downtown San Diego, with officers giving chase in cruisers and from above in an SDPD helicopter.

Reaching the Middletown area, the woman exited the freeway at Sassafras Street and continued south on various streets, including Kettner Boulevard, Hawthorn Street, Pacific Highway and Harbor Drive, police said.

The woman eventually made her way to State Route 94 via G Street and continued to the east, Jamsetjee said. She passed through Grant Hill, Mount Hope and Chollas View before her vehicle ran out of gas and coasted to a stop near Kelton Road just before 5 p.m., the officer said.

The woman then got out and ran across both sides of the freeway as motorists braked and swerved to avoid her, police said. Officers gave chase and took her into custody a short distance away, on the north shoulder of the freeway.

No collisions or injuries were reported. ◆