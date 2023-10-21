La Jolla architects discuss history and influences in Historical Society panel

Looking at the past, present and future of La Jolla’s neighborhood architecture, the La Jolla Historical Society presented a panel discussion themed “La Jolla’s Redeveloping Neighborhoods: Reflections on Design” on Oct. 19 at the La Jolla Woman’s Club.

Four architects who have worked in La Jolla for decades — Tony Crisafi, James Alcorn, Trip Bennett and Laura DuCharme Conboy — got together to explore the influences of site, culture, materials and values on their projects as part of the transformation of La Jolla neighborhoods.

The architects presented their individual perspectives and influences before gathering as a panel moderated by Crisafi to answer questions from guests.

Bennett opened with the philosophical question, “What is good design in La Jolla?” He said La Jolla is “incredibly fortunate to have, in its own backyard, quite a few structures that have been designed by master architects.”

Bennett said he was personally inspired by late architects Irving Gill and Thomas Shepherd, both of whom have buildings in La Jolla, and said their influence has stood the test of time.

“In my practice, my Irving Gill [influence] sometimes shows up in my designs to keep it clean and simple,” Bennett said.

Bennett had the opportunity to design an addition to Shepherd’s personal home. “What I learned from [the experience] is when you went into any room, it just felt good,” Bennett said. “I realized it was his attention to scale and proportion, not just of the room but of all the detailing within the room. … So the thing worked as a whole and it just felt good, so I have adopted that philosophy in my design.”

Dozens of architectural enthusiasts and La Jolla Historical Society supporters attend a panel discussion Oct. 19 at the La Jolla Woman’s Club. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Embracing a more modern approach, Alcorn said La Jolla is rich with examples of postwar modern design and that when he moved to La Jolla, his architectural heroes were Paul Rudolph and Eero Saarinen. He said he spent much of his formative years studying their models.

He observed debates about which comes first — design or structural integrity. Some argued that structure comes first and aesthetics after; others claimed design comes first and it is the job of a structural engineer to make it work.

“As a modernist, I feel that architecture is about the making of a community, both the solid building form and the people’s spaces in between,” Alcorn said. But aspects of the modern world, such as parking and applicable building codes, have to be considered when designing a project, he added.

Alcorn is part of the team that built a housing development on the former site of the Green Dragon artists colony. As part of the regulations he had to follow, 32 historic details had to be part of the final design, so he opted for wood and shingle details on a concrete structure to bring the building to current standards.

DuCharme Conboy’s work in La Jolla has been influenced largely by what is already here and how it has evolved.

“I’ve always loved the mixture of house styles in La Jolla, but there is some homogeny to be found,” she said. “I endeavor to find a balance between the client’s wishes, budget, taste, my taste, my professional sensitivities and the nature and context of the site.”

One project in particular stands out for DuCharme Conboy.

“It started in the early 1950s in La Jolla when two young strangers fell in love at first sight on Girard Avenue,” she said. “James had been honorably discharged from the Navy and Marianne worked at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. … They spent many afternoons on Coast Walk and [had] picnics in their favorite areas.”

They married in 1955 and had a son in 1961, then bought a “little charmer on the top of Pearl Street.”

When their son went to college, the couple decided to remodel the house. In 1989, they hired the firm where DuCharme Conboy worked. “In listening to Marianne and understanding her aesthetics, I heard [requests for] modern, clean, walls for art and natural light,” she said.

The homeowners’ son would stop by DuCharme Conboy’s office and eventually asked her to dinner. “Fast forward two years, we were married and later welcomed our [children],” she said. “So over the decades, multiple generations of Conboys have enjoyed hundreds of dinners and nearly every holiday at that house.”

She said the house retains its “original minimalism” even after multiple renovations and upgrades.

The panel discussion ended with a Q&A. The event was part of La Jolla Landmark Week, which concludes Sunday, Oct. 22, with the Historical Society’s Jewel Awards, recognizing La Jollans for restoring and preserving their buildings. Learn more at lajollahistory.org. ◆