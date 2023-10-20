La Jolla project requests are submitted to San Diego as part of next year’s budget cycle

Widening the Coast Boulevard sidewalk next to Scripps Park tops the list of projects La Jolla community groups want the city of San Diego to execute.

Public health and safety are among the prominent themes of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava’s budget priorities for the 2024-25 fiscal year, with additional heavy emphasis on finding funding for projects in La Jolla.

In a memo dated Sept. 27, LaCava outlined his priorities and the projects he would like to see funded by the city across the communities he represents in District 1, including La Jolla, as well as citywide.

“In fiscal year 2024, the foundation of my budget strategy was ‘Back to Basics,’” LaCava wrote. “As we enter our next fiscal year … my foundation remains the same. In FY 2025, we must hold the line on new general fund expenditures and ‘Stick to the Basics,’ with a focus on public safety and public health.”

The 2024-25 fiscal year will start July 1.

LaCava’s budget memo requests capital improvement funding to carry out projects submitted by representatives of La Jolla planning groups earlier this year.

In the past, the community groups would submit separate lists and the city would pick one or two projects based on priorities and funding availability. But this year, in looking to present a united front, representatives of the La Jolla Community Planning Association, La Jolla Shores Association, Bird Rock Community Council and La Jolla Parks & Beaches group got together to produce a list of projects to submit to the city.

Their list was included in LaCava’s memo in its entirety and was directed to the various city departments that would execute the projects.

Requested projects under the Transportation Department include:



Widen and rebuild the sidewalk adjacent to Coast Boulevard at Scripps Park

Completely resurface the pathway at the La Jolla Shores boardwalk

Repave Neptune Place with concrete, widen the sidewalk and add a bike lane

Replace and repair street lighting throughout La Jolla

Repair deteriorating sidewalks, curbs and gutters throughout La Jolla

Enhance pedestrian safety throughout La Jolla, including installing and upgrading pedestrian signals on La Jolla Boulevard

Install a midblock crosswalk with rectangular rapid flashing beacons and other improvements at the northern end of La Jolla Shores Drive to facilitate pedestrian access to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Provide funding for Phase 1 of the Enhance La Jolla streetscape project for public components such as street lighting, stormwater management, curbs and street trees

A request for the Stormwater Department is to “evaluate, update and repair stormwater systems throughout La Jolla.”

For Parks & Recreation, requested projects include:



Extend the railing across Point La Jolla in accord with California Coastal Commission recommendations regarding the year-round closure of Point La Jolla

Rebuild the crumbling walls of the La Jolla Shores boardwalk

Repair and restore areas of La Jolla Hermosa Park

Add steps at the bottom of the staircase at La Jolla Cove beach

Improve beach access via the pedestrian walkway next to The Marine Room on Spindrift Drive

Repair the handrails and steps for ocean access at the Camino de la Costa viewpoint

Citywide, LaCava’s budget memo cites a need to fill vacant positions in various departments (including the Public Utilities Department, which has 470 open positions) and creating more competitive salaries for public safety officers. LaCava said he also wants to find additional funding to combat homelessness, to partner with other agencies around San Diego County to implement the city’s Climate Action Plan, increase the allocation of transient occupancy taxes for arts programming and add to the city’s financial reserves.

“Solving neighborhood issues often falls within the annual work plans of city departments,” LaCava wrote. “I request the following issues … be prioritized in department work plans to maximize existing resources as we fully staff those departments and resolve supply chain issues.”

For the Planning Department, LaCava requested funding of a “Scripps Park Resource Land Management Plan” and environmental impact report.

Creation of such a plan and report have been requested by local leaders for more than a year in light of the year-round closure of Point La Jolla. In June, members of the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board wrote a letter to the city calling the closure “a reckless and short-sighted solution” to keeping people and sea lions apart because the city did not complete an EIR before launching the closure.

Sea lions haul out on Point La Jolla. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Addressing the Transportation Department, he requested funding for the following projects:



Repair, replace and install stop signs and crosswalks in the La Jolla Shores beach area

Maintain landscaping on medians in the area known as “The Throat” in La Jolla — the intersection of La Jolla Parkway, Torrey Pines Road and Hidden Valley Road — that are funded by gas taxes and ensure that the terms of the city’s maintenance contract with Aztec Landscaping are being met

Strengthen weed abatement measures on all La Jolla streets, medians, rights of way and sidewalks

Conduct a comprehensive traffic circulation study of high-impact beach areas such as Windansea, La Jolla Shores and The Cove

Conduct a comprehensive traffic study at The Throat

In the Parks & Recreation category, LaCava is seeking funding to increase cleaning, sanitation and trash pickup for all shoreline parks and overlooks, including restrooms and “comfort stations,” and update beach signage to outline new rules for beach fires.

One project that spans multiple departments is to intensify security and code enforcement of overnight parking, vehicle habitation, sidewalk vending and beach fires at all La Jolla beaches and shoreline parks.

Speaking with the La Jolla Light, LaCava said: “My job is to balance the many important needs of District 1 residents with the ‘never enough’ resources our general fund provides. ... I do not create my budget priority memoranda in a vacuum. At this stage, all community priorities must be on the table and, as such, I embraced the budget priorities from all District 1 communities, including La Jolla. As budget projections turn into actuals, I will ask communities to refine their priorities on projects that will have the biggest impact.” ◆