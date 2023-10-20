Belvedere in La Jolla’s Scripps Park is closed until further notice due to ‘excessive cliff erosion’

A belvedere in Scripps Park is closed off for the foreseeable future because of concerns about cliff safety.

A belvedere in La Jolla’s Scripps Park has been cordoned off until further notice amid cliff erosion that has the city of San Diego concerned about the area’s safety.

The belvedere — also referred to as a gazebo — is on the northern end of the park near La Jolla Cove. It was closed with caution tape Oct. 13.

San Diego staff said the city needs to evaluate the conditions there and assess erosion in other areas where there are belvederes.

“The city was notified of erosion conditions surrounding the west [coastal] side of the subject belvedere. In response, city staff assessed the site and determined that the structural integrity of the belvedere’s foundation has been compromised due to excessive cliff erosion,” said city spokesman Benny Cartwright. “As a result, the belvedere has been closed in the interest of public safety.”

He said city staff will work to “determine appropriate next steps to make the belvedere safe for public use.”

The belvedere in question is one of those being included in the La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District , which was recommended for listing on the National Register of Historic Places following a vote Aug. 4 by the California State Historical Resources Commission.

The Coastal Historic District, proposed by locals led by Seonaid McArthur, chairwoman of the La Jolla Historical Society’s Landmark Committee, encompasses eight acres of coastal parkland between Torrey Pines Road and Coast Walk in the north and nearly the end of Coast Boulevard in the south, and places such as La Jolla Cove, Children’s Pool, Casa de Mañana retirement community, the belvederes and Red Roost and Red Rest cottages.

McArthur told the La Jolla Light that should the belvedere need to be removed, it would need to be rebuilt to the specifications of the existing one in a nearby location to meet the terms of the historic designation.

However, she noted the location would have to be carefully determined given the area’s ongoing bluff erosion issues.

On the southern end of the park, chain-link fencing has been up for months to keep people away from an eroding bluff. The fence will remain for the foreseeable future as the city looks to design a plan to fix the erosion problem.

The fence is above a small area known as Shell Beach. The staircase that leads to the beach itself remains open.

City spokesman Tyler Becker said in August that the fence is related to an emergency capital improvement project that is “in the early planning stage and will correct storm drain issues that have led to some cliff erosion.”

Belvederes, touted as part of La Jolla’s cultural fabric, have had a presence in the area for more than 120 years.