Art & Wine Festival incident leads to background checks for those who work with La Jolla MAD

The Enhance La Jolla board meets Oct. 19 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla.

The recent arrest of an employee of a landscaping and trash services contractor for Enhance La Jolla on suspicion of taking a gun to the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival and threatening festival volunteers led to a background check requirement for anyone who works with the Maintenance Assessment District for The Village, Enhance La Jolla Chairman Ed Witt said at the group’s board meeting Oct. 19.

The nonprofit Enhance La Jolla administers the MAD with authority to enhance services provided in The Village by the city of San Diego, including landscape maintenance, street and sidewalk cleaning, litter and graffiti abatement and additional trash collection.

The morning of Oct. 7, San Diego police arrested an employee of contractor Nissho of California on suspicion of having a concealed firearm and making criminal threats against two Art & Wine Festival volunteers.

Witt said the man is no longer employed by Nissho, which renewed its contract with Enhance La Jolla this spring.

In meetings with Nissho after the incident, Witt learned that the company “did not have the practice of doing background checks on people they hire,” he said. “This is a big company that employs hundreds of people that do landscape and trash abatement. But going forward, we agree that anyone that comes to our MAD will have a background check. We have settled that [with a verbal agreement].”

Witt added that any organization that wants to have an event in the public right of way under MAD jurisdiction needs to communicate with Enhance La Jolla to address signage and staging issues.

The Oct. 7 incident occurred around 10 a.m., when officers were alerted about a man with a possible firearm making threats in the 7700 block of Girard Avenue, police said.

“The two victims were tasked with placing an inflatable display on the street and noticed a maintenance golf cart parked in the area,” according to police Capt. Erwin Manansala. “One of the victims had a golf cart key and used it to move the golf cart a short distance away so they could set up the inflatable display. The suspect was the Nissho of California employee assigned to the golf cart.”

Upon discovering that the cart had been moved, the employee exchanged words with the two volunteers, Manansala said.

“As the verbal exchange continued, the suspect reached into his backpack and said something similar to ‘I have something for you.’ Both victims claimed they saw the outline or shape of a firearm within the backpack and fled the scene,” Manansala said. “It appears the firearm was not actually pointed at any of the victims.”

The volunteers contacted police, who arrived and detained the suspect. A gun was found in the backpack, and the suspect was arrested, Manansala said.

“At the end of the day, there was no excuse to have a revolver … and for anyone associated with Enhance La Jolla getting into any kind of heated discussion with people,” Witt said. “That is not their job or their role.”

Other Enhance La Jolla news

Contract renewal: Witt said Enhance La Jolla’s contract with the city was recently renewed and modified to reduce the group’s liability for trip- and-fall incidents on city streets.

As a demonstration, Ed Witt of Enhance La Jolla set up caution tape and cones last year near where a trip-and-fall incident was reported in 2021. (Ed Witt)

The new contract, which was signed in August and dated July 1, “takes away the liability of the MAD for trip-and-fall issues on sidewalks,” Witt said. “We do report them, but we are no longer responsible for things we haven’t done. ... That’s a big deal. If we did something to create a hazard, we would then be responsible.”

Last year, Enhance La Jolla provided San Diego with documentation of what the group called 1,270 trip hazards in The Village. Under the former contract, Enhance La Jolla would be responsible for barricading all of those hazards.

The changes in liability apply to all MADs citywide.

Board election: Four board members retained their seats in Enhance La Jolla’s recent election, which took place online. The board has 13 members — seven property owners or representatives of property owners, three members of the La Jolla Community Foundation, one representative of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and two representatives of the community at large.

Incumbents Andy Nelson and Kathryn Kanjo ran unopposed for their seats and thus were reelected. Incumbent Tony Gild won an at-large seat by one vote over former Village Merchants Association President Amber Anderson. Incumbent Ann Dynes won a property owner spot.

Flower baskets: The La Jolla Garden Club presented the Enhance La Jolla board with $1,000 to cover the cost of four new hanging flower baskets to be strung on light poles in The Village.

“We very much appreciate this,” Witt said.

Hanging flower baskets are being monitored because of concerns about overtrimming, Witt said. He added that he was working with Nissho of California to make sure the plants are being pruned appropriately.

Next meeting: Enhance La Jolla meets quarterly or as needed. The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at a location to be determined. Learn more at enhancelajolla.org. ◆