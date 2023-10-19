La Jolla committee supports home remodel on Coast Walk after continued discussion of property lines

Looking to wrap up a conversation that started the week before, the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee heard a detailed presentation about the developable areas of Coast Walk and some of La Jolla’s more unconventional lots during its Oct. 17 meeting.

Coast Walk is a small street parallel to and accessed from Torrey Pines Road. While there are only a few houses on it, the street fronts the entrance to Coast Walk Trail and features a paved road for the public.

The DPR discussion started during its Oct. 10 meeting, when trustees heard two projects planned for Coast Walk. Given that the projects would cross over the paved road between the houses and the edge of the bluff, questions were raised about how much of that space can be developed.

One of the projects — to remodel and add to the rear of a home at 1585 Coast Walk — returned for a final review Oct. 17.

Haley Duke with Island Architects said the floor area ratio (the size of a development in relation to its lot) is being measured “based on the entire lot, minus the pavement” of the paved public right of way.

Trustee Glen Rasmussen questioned what the law is regarding what is included in the FAR on these types of projects.

Land-use attorney Matt Peterson said that in San Diego, “you get the entire lot area counted … to calculate the FAR.” He proceeded to cite other projects in which houses on similar properties were redeveloped and had the entire lot measured to define the FAR.

Duke said the project in question has a FAR of 0.37, much less than the allowable 0.46, and that the landscaped area would remain.

Peterson showed maps going back as far as 1887 and as recently as the 1990s and said “a lot of these original subdivisions didn’t make a lot of sense in terms of topography and designing the streets.” He showed how some of La Jolla’s earliest dedicated roads extended into the ocean and into the side of a mountain.

Reading from an email from San Diego city staff about Coast Walk, Peterson said: “Because the city never formally accepted the dedication for the original subdivision map of 1887 and never improved upon what is there, the limit of the city’s right of way is the paved portion. That’s why we exclude it from the total [developable] lot and that’s why we are able to count the entire lot as the site area.”

The question of what is public right of way and what is considered private property on Coast Walk was again discussed at the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meeting Oct. 17. (File)

He said his team is “in the process of resolving … what the city actually has control of in terms of the right of way.”

Rasmussen said he recently wrote to the city attorney’s office requesting a formal opinion on the matter. “I think there is very little question that [property lines] can go to the mean high tide line,” Rasmussen said. “The question is whether you count [the square footage] in the FAR.”

He argued that the portion of the property considered the developable area should be the metric by which the FAR is measured.

DPR Chairman Brian Will noted that the board previously recommended to the city that it amend the code “to not include beaches and things that are not [developable], and that was shut down by the city of San Diego. They rejected the notion that you don’t get to count the entire area.”

A motion to support the development at 1585 Coast Walk passed, with Rasmussen opposed.

The DPR’s findings will proceed to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for ratification or further review. LJCPA next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at a location to be determined. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆