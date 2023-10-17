Walter Munk Day in La Jolla celebrates the ocean and those who study it
The Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans presented its annual Walter Munk Day on Oct. 14 at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores, honoring the late renowned Scripps Institution of Oceanography scientist and La Jolla resident.
The event featured 48 exhibitors offering ocean-related, interactive, educational activities, games and demonstrations, plus Kumeyaay culture exhibits, tule boat building, music, a raffle and the unveiling of the bronze sculpture “From the Heights of Mount Soledad to the Depths of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla.”
The sculpture, by Carl Glowienke, is an in-depth model of La Jolla’s topography (forms and features of land surfaces) and bathymetry (the shape of the bottom of the ocean). It depicts a range from 1,000 feet below sea level to 823 feet at the top of Mount Soledad. The sculpture was commissioned by the Walter Munk Foundation and will be at the heart of The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla Educational Plaza at Kellogg Park.
Walter Munk Day also included the dedication of a new shade sail over Kellogg Park’s sculpture of JJ the whale.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
