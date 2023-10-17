Walter Munk Day in La Jolla celebrates the ocean and those who study it

Kai Fukuda, Jeremy Mitchell and Harry Parce participate in the Deep Trekker Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle exhibit at the La Jolla Shores Hotel pool. (Vincent Andrunas)

Annalee and Niko Wagner and Yakun Cao stand on The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla at Kellogg Park. (Vincent Andrunas)

Visitors get a look at the bronze sculpture “From the Heights of Mount Soledad to the Depths of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla” at Kellogg Park. (Vincent Andrunas)

Amon Chavez and Kaliko Kahoonei welcome visitors to the Native Like Water exhibit. (Vincent Andrunas)

Mary Coakley Munk speaks before the unveiling of the bronze sculpture “From the Heights of Mount Soledad to the Depths of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla” as event emcee Dave Scott, sculptor Carl Glowienke and Stanley Rodriguez, director of Kumeyaay Community College, look on. (Vincent Andrunas)

Mary Coakley Munk, widow of Walter Munk and president of the Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans, receives a proclamation for Walter Munk Day from San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava. (Vincent Andrunas)

Sherry Savage and Mary Montgomery work on a tule boat during Walter Munk Day in La Jolla Shores. Such boats, made of tule reeds that grow in freshwater marshes, were used by Indigenous people to travel across inlets, marshes, lakes and bays. (Vincent Andrunas)

Guests view the new bronze sculpture “From the Heights of Mount Soledad to the Depths of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla” after its unveiling during Walter Munk Day. (Vincent Andrunas)

The Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans presented its annual Walter Munk Day on Oct. 14 at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores, honoring the late renowned Scripps Institution of Oceanography scientist and La Jolla resident.

The event featured 48 exhibitors offering ocean-related, interactive, educational activities, games and demonstrations, plus Kumeyaay culture exhibits, tule boat building, music, a raffle and the unveiling of the bronze sculpture “From the Heights of Mount Soledad to the Depths of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla.”

The sculpture, by Carl Glowienke, is an in-depth model of La Jolla’s topography (forms and features of land surfaces) and bathymetry (the shape of the bottom of the ocean). It depicts a range from 1,000 feet below sea level to 823 feet at the top of Mount Soledad. The sculpture was commissioned by the Walter Munk Foundation and will be at the heart of The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla Educational Plaza at Kellogg Park.

Walter Munk Day also included the dedication of a new shade sail over Kellogg Park’s sculpture of JJ the whale.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆