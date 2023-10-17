La Jolla News Nuggets: Town Council takes up sea lions; ‘Welcome to La Jolla’ sign plans; research news; more

Bob Evans (with microphone) addresses the La Jolla Town Council during its forum on sea lions, seals and the coastline Oct. 12.

Town Council meeting centers on sea lions and coastline issues

The La Jolla Town Council dedicated a portion of its Oct. 12 meeting to the topic of seals, sea lions and the coastline. Panelists included La Jolla Parks & Beaches President Bob Evans; La Jollan Japhet Perez Estrada, who shot a video of sea lions heading toward tourists at The Cove earlier this year; and Sierra Club Seal Society representatives Carol Toye and Robyn Davidoff.

Much of the discussion centered on the year-round closure of Point La Jolla and the various opinions of that decision. However, because the decision was approved by the San Diego City Council and the California Coastal Commission, no actions were taken.

Among ideas to reduce negative human/sea lion interactions, some said providing viewing guidelines at local hotels to distribute to tourists, charging for parking near The Cove and improving signage would be helpful.

The Town Council voted to send a letter to local elected officials to ask that, in light of the Point La Jolla closure, La Jolla Cove remain open to public access and that signs clarify the rules surrounding the seasonal closure of the Children’s Pool and the year-round closure of Point La Jolla. It also voted to request that city funding be dedicated to educating tourists about what is permitted around local pinnipeds.

PDO Committee to use online platform to collect feedback

The La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee is looking to follow the La Jolla Community Planning Association’s lead as it works to revise the Planned District Ordinance.

LJCPA is working to revise its bylaws using an online spreadsheet to collect comments, and post drafts and proposed revisions.

PDO Committee Chairwoman Deborah Marengo told the PDO board during its Oct. 9 meeting that LJCPA is “going to set it up so we will be able to have the PDO draft on the [online spreadsheet] and then people from the community can go in and put their recommendations and the PDO Committee can then go through everything and look at what we want to keep and what we want to change. I think that will be a more efficient way to do this.”

If the same comments arise multiple times, board members would know that is an area of the PDO that needs attention. Before the plan to use an online spreadsheet, the board was planning to collect comments at meetings.

The hope is for the link and spreadsheet to be available in coming weeks.

‘Welcome to La Jolla’ sign site plans are submitted to San Diego

A rendering depicts the “Welcome to La Jolla” sign planned for the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Shores Drive. (Trace Wilson)

Site plans for a “Welcome to La Jolla” sign have been submitted to the city of San Diego for feedback and approval, but a schedule for construction is still unknown.

The sign, shepherded by the Rotary Club of La Jolla, would be placed on the median at the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Shores Drive.

“Based on unexpected city directives, we hired a civil engineer to survey the site and develop a site plan which has now been sent to those who bless the permitting,” said Rotarian Cindy Goodman. “We are waiting with bated breath for their response. Should we be so fortunate as to get a ‘go’ signal, we should be able to get it all built out and installed in a fairly short period of time.”

Assuming no significant surprises, she said, “we should have the funds we need, either pledged or in hand, held in a special account specifically designated for that purpose.”

The project is estimated to cost $90,000, which includes the sign and refurbishing the median’s garden.

La Jolla researchers study possible link to treatment for cocaine addiction

Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla have created a unique, cell-by-cell atlas of the amygdala, a small structure deep in the brain that plays a crucial role in controlling emotional responses to drugs.

The findings, published Oct. 5 in Nature Neuroscience, helped the researchers in their work to identify a potential new treatment for cocaine addiction, a malady that has virtually no approved pharmacological treatments.

“There are some drugs that can help treat other addictions, such as those to opioids or nicotine, but there are currently no safe and effective drugs approved for cocaine addictions,” said co-senior author Francesca Telese, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the UC San Diego School of Medicine. “These findings help address that problem and could also point to universal molecular mechanisms of addiction that we haven’t understood until now.”

‘Glitz & Glamour’ at Old Globe Gala

Don and Karen Cohn, Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Hilit Edelstein attend The Old Globe Gala on Sept. 23. (Michelle Mosqueda)

The Old Globe’s annual gala on Sept. 23 brought a “Glitz & Glamour” theme to the theater’s Copley Plaza in San Diego to benefit the Globe’s arts engagement and artistic programs.

The evening included dinner catered by Urban Kitchen Group and musical entertainment by The Old Globe’s stars of “Cabaret,” Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones.

La Jolla researcher gets five-year grant to study cancer cells

Assistant professor Christina Towers of the La Jolla-based Salk Institute for Biological Studies has received a five-year, $2.85 million New Innovator Award from the National Institutes of Health Common Fund’s High-Risk, High-Reward Research program.

Towers and her team now will employ new tools and models to better understand cancer cells’ rapid and dynamic response to metabolic changes — all with the goal to prevent resistance in cancer patients.

“This award will allow us to ... pursue innovative hypotheses about the roles of cellular recycling in cancer,” Towers said.

UCSD to study cybersecurity threats

Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine have been awarded $9.5 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as part of the Digiheals initiative, which supports innovative research that aims to protect the U.S. health-care system against hostile cyber threats.

The award, the first of its kind for any University of California campus, will help the researchers develop better ways to prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks, a type of cyberattack in which hackers try to extort money from organizations by blocking access to essential computer systems.

San Diego completes roll-out of green bins

The city of San Diego has completed its roll-out of more than 200,000 organic waste recycling green bins to city-serviced homes to enable residents to collect food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings for weekly collection.

The city’s Environmental Services Department has distributed 213,000 green bins since Jan. 11, along with 281,000 kitchen pails. More than 53,000 tons of organic waste have been collected to date, the city says.

The organic waste recycling program helps the city comply with state Senate Bill 1383, which requires all California residents and businesses to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 75 percent by 2025.

The Environmental Services Department will present a public workshop called “How to Love Your New Green Bin” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, 4275 Cass St.

Mount Soledad Veterans Day ceremony to focus on Vietnam War

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla will commemorate Veterans Day with a public ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11. (File)

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla will mark Veterans Day with a public ceremony honoring the nation’s military veterans and commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The free event will feature two veterans who served in Vietnam: former U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer Jr. and retired Navy commander and former prisoner of war Henry James Bedinger.

The memorial is at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South and is from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Free parking will be available for the Veterans Day event at the nearby Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church and the San Diego French American School. For more information, visit soledadmemorial.org.

UCSD analyzes 1 million cells as part of BRAIN Initiative study

UC San Diego researchers led a recently published study that analyzed more than 1 million human brain cells and found links between specific types of cells and various common neuropsychiatric disorders.

The work, published in a special issue of Science, is part of the National Institute of Health’s Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies Initiative, or BRAIN Initiative, which began in 2014. The initiative “aims to revolutionize understanding of the mammalian brain, in part through the development of novel neurotechnologies for characterizing neural cell types,” according to the NIH.

According to a UCSD statement, the team used the cells it analyzed to produce detailed maps of gene switches in brain cell types and also developed artificial intelligence tools to predict the influence of individual high-risk gene variants among the cells and how they may contribute to disease.

The researchers analyzed brain cells across 42 distinct regions of three human brains. They identified 107 different subtypes of brain cells and were able to “correlate aspects of their molecular biology to a wide range of neuropsychiatric illnesses, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer’s disease and major depression,” according to UCSD.

Ex-La Jolla volleyball player in second season with fundraising league

Emma Willis, a former volleyball player at La Jolla High School, is in her second season with Athletes Unlimited Volleyball. The 2023 season began Oct. 6 and ends Nov. 6, in Mesa, Ariz. All 30 games are broadcast on ESPN.

Athletes Unlimited is a network of professional women’s sports leagues operating throughout the country featuring softball, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball. Each player plays for a specific cause, and money is donated to those causes at the end of the season.

Willis was credited with making an immediate impact during her debut season in 2022 as she amassed 1,898 leaderboard points across five matches.

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla installs new board

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla held its annual installation event at the La Jolla Community Center on Oct. 7 to thank departing board members and welcome new ones. La Jolla Kiwanis Foundation President Bart Calame introduced 2023-24 club President Alexia El Wardani, who also received the Kiwanian of the Year award.

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025. The club meets at noon on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Visit kiwanisclublajolla.org . for meeting and speakers’ schedules.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆