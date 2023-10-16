‘Stop Yelling’: La Jolla resident’s book and course aim to make parenting quieter

For many parents, there is no worse feeling than yelling at their child. But for some, it is a knee-jerk reaction to a stressful situation or a tool in the parenting toolbox when a child doesn’t listen the first time (or the eighth).

That’s why La Jolla resident Laine Lipsky wrote “Stop Yelling: Step-by-Step Training for Your Biggest Parenting Win” and created a six-week companion course and private online community to give stressed-out parents instructions and alternatives to yelling to create a calmer and happier household.

The book, designed to be quick and easy to read, has shortcuts and advice for parents looking for a change in their own behavior.

Lipsky, a former teacher and a parenting educator with a private practice in La Jolla, is the mother of two teenagers and has lived in La Jolla the past five years. She said she sees parenting as a set of skills that need to be practiced and refined.

“A lot of parents think they are inherently good or inherently bad,” Lipsky said. “But if we look at parenting as a skill, we can step out of the blaming and shaming and work on that skill. If someone wasn’t happy with their golf swing, would there be any shame in taking lessons to get better? No. So why should we do that with parenting?”

La Jolla resident and author Laine Lipsky is a mother of two who sees parenting as a set of skills that need to be practiced and refined. (Bloom PR)

Lipsky, who also is a former athlete, said that with many of the clients she sees, yelling is a habit that develops over time. But the habit can be broken with proper training, she says.

“In my approach, I see parenting as a marathon and an endurance sport,” she said. “If you are running a marathon but show up at the start line dehydrated and in high heels, you are unprepared. You have to practice and have the right program for you, something that helps you when you hit the hurdles. The question isn’t ‘Am I going to [face challenges]?’ It’s ‘How am I going to handle the hurdles when they come?’”

Looking at parenting through the athletic lens, the book has pregame, game-time and postgame sections to address what happens before, when and after a parent yells and how to change that in the future.

She said yelling often is used to regain control of a situation. But when the yelling continues and the parent is not in control, “that is a sign that that tool is not working,” Lipsky said.

Lipsky created the book and the course using research-based techniques that can be adapted based on each parent’s style and family philosophy. The goal is to reduce yelling with the hope that children will be happy, independent and successful in the long term.

“Research is clear that when parents take a calmer approach rooted in empathy, kids grow up … learning how to regulate emotions, resolve conflict more peacefully; they are not conflict-avoidant,” she said. “These are all positive things for our kids. They build a sense of safety and can go into the world from a supported foundation. Now that there is so much research on this, I want parents to have access to that research.”

She said the focus of her program is that “the parent is in charge, but there is a system of mutual respect in the home.”

“When people hear empathy-based parenting or positive parenting, people mistake it for permissive parenting,” she said. “That is not the path I’m talking about. It’s authoritative, not authoritarian, parenting.”

“Stop Yelling” is available in print and e-book formats from amazon.com. For more information, visit parentally.me. ◆