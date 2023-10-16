La Jolla condo building is closed after months of reports of damage

A series of photos taken at the La Jolla Terrace condominium complex show a gradually widening crack in the sidewalk.

A small group of La Jolla residents are living in a hotel for the foreseeable future after the city of San Diego closed their damaged condominium building on Gilman Drive. City representatives say the building is only “temporarily vacated,” but residents say they’ve been warning officials about its deteriorating state for months.

In March, a sinkhole appeared near the La Jolla Terrace complex at 8803 Gilman and city crews were quickly dispatched to organize repairs, said resident Kyle Voors. The cause was determined to be a failing section of storm drain pipe near the site, according to a city memo dated March 30.

“The pipe failure has caused a sinkhole that is approximately 22 feet [wide by] 30 feet [long by] 35 feet [deep] at the top opening and a fracture that is approximately 30 feet [wide by] 32 feet [long by] 35 feet [deep],” according to the memo. “The sinkhole may also be obscuring damage beyond what is visible from the surface.”

The memo said “the condominium structure is located adjacent to the sinkhole and is compromised.”

City spokesman Tyler Becker said “no impacts to the building were initially observed” when crews were dispatched to assess the site for repairs.

“Once plans were approved, the city’s contractor began the excavating and shoring activities, working 10 hours a day and seven days a week, to complete repairs,” Becker said. “During this time, the city’s contractor continued monitoring the site and the building.”

The building initially was tagged as available for limited access. But as repair work on the sinkhole continued, damage to the building got worse, Voors said, and he and his wife, Sarah, continued to report issues with the structure.

Construction equipment immediately adjacent to the La Jolla Terrace condo complex caused the building to shake and the foundation to crack, resident Kyle Voors says. (Kyle Voors)

“The boring machines and extensive work was within a foot of the building,” he said. “The entire building would shake and the foundation would crack. [City engineers] surveyed the building every week to see if the building was moving. We told them it was moving and they said it wasn’t.”

By July, Voors said, the damage to the building and its shift from the foundation were so severe that doors and windows would not completely close. He said a survey indicated that the stair landings had shifted an eighth of an inch from the foundation, beyond what Voors was told was a safe amount.

Around Aug. 7, he said, residents were asked to leave the building to accommodate “invasive exploratory borings.” Voors said he refused to leave because the city did not make accommodations for the displaced residents.

When Tropical Storm Hilary hit La Jolla two weeks later, Becker said, a second sinkhole formed in the same area and the city agreed to pay for a local hotel for residents of eight affected units.

“The city contracted with an additional specialized structural and geotechnical engineering consultant to further assess the condo building,” Becker said. “On Oct. 3, the consultant inspected the building and recommended that it be temporarily vacated in an abundance of caution while further investigation is conducted. As a result, the city red-tagged the building the same day and offered temporary housing at a nearby hotel for all residents of the eight impacted units. The city has remained in communication with all the affected property owners and residents. The city provided the property owners and residents with details of how to file a claim with the city’s Risk Management Department if they incur additional expenses due to this temporary relocation.”

Cracks in the building at the La Jolla Terrace condo complex shifted the door frame to the point that it would not completely close. (Kyle Voors)

The Voorses are among the residents now living in the hotel at the city’s expense.

“Big picture, this is negligence by city engineers to let it get to this point,” Voors said. “It’s a good thing no one was hurt, but I think that is purely luck. The city knew this was a concern and a huge safety issue that was not addressed.”

“I want these city engineers to be held accountable,” he added. “They were aware of it; we met with the city and told them about it. Here we are in October and ... the foundation is moving away from the building. Now they are saying it was a surprise and there are no plans for what to do in the next few months. They had many chances to do something and they did nothing.”

Becker said “additional investigation and evaluation over the coming weeks and months will determine the future of the building. In the meantime, the city will continue offering temporary housing for all the impacted residents until further notice.”

He added that the city’s “No. 1 priority in an emergency like this is public safety. Vacating the building is necessary until we can determine the cause and extent of the current damage and complete the repair process. We will continue working diligently to assess the situation and provide a solution as quickly as possible.”

Cracks are pictured in Kyle and Sarah Voors’ condominium. (Kyle Voors)

Voors said the only reparation option presented to him was to file a liability claim with the city.

“We did that seven weeks ago and the expectation is that it is going to take a minimum of three months or at most six months,” Voors said. “[Our choices are to] sit in a hotel and do nothing or pay out of pocket to find a new place. There is no end in sight.”

The city created a website dedicated to the construction project and to provide updates. The page indicates construction is expected to be complete in the spring. ◆