High school football: Jackson Diehl has big Senior Night as La Jolla High routs Morse to win Eastern title

La Jolla High School quarterback Jackson Diehl tries to get past Morse’s Superior Garror during the first half of their game Oct. 13.

Senior Night was league title night for the La Jolla High School football team on Oct. 13, and The Bishop’s School stayed in contention for a league title with another lopsided win.

Meanwhile, La Jolla Country Day School dropped a one-point decision for its second straight loss.

La Jolla 56, Morse 6

It was Senior Night at La Jolla High School on Oct. 13, and before the Vikings kicked off against Morse, every senior football player and cheerleader was introduced, escorted to midfield by family members.

Fittingly, a senior turned in a dominant performance. La Jolla quarterback Jackson Diehl directed the Vikings to touchdowns on their first five possessions, leading the hosts to a 56-6 win and their fourth consecutive victory.

The Vikings improved to 6-2 on the season and clinched the Eastern League championship with a 3-0 record.

Diehl completed 10 of 17 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, plus had 13 carries for 101 yards.

The capper? On his last play of the game, late in the third quarter, the 6-foot-3 Diehl lined up at wide receiver. Sophomore backup QB Hudson Smith arched a lob into the end zone, and Diehl used his height to fend off a defensive back and catch a 5-yard TD pass.

It was the first catch of his varsity career. “It was awesome,” Diehl said.

Diehl has now accounted for 24 TDs this season — 18 passing, five rushing and one receiving — while compiling 2,028 yards from scrimmage.

La Jolla figures to get a first-round bye and a home game in the CIF San Diego Section Division II playoffs.

“Congratulations on being Eastern League champs,” La Jolla head coach Tyler Roach told his players after the game. “But the journey keeps going. That’s just one goal of many. Keep your feet on the pedal. Keep going, keep going.”

Next on the schedule for the Vikings is a road game against Patrick Henry of San Diego (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Santa Fe Christian 15, La Jolla Country Day 14

Santa Fe Christian sophomore defensive lineman Samuel Carney recovered a bad snap with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter to seal the Eagles’ one-point, come-from-behind victory over La Jolla Country Day in a Coastal League match-up Oct. 13.

With the win, Santa Fe Christian moved to 5-0 in league after starting the season 0-4.

In the second quarter, both quarterbacks exited the game. Eagles junior Andrew Hidy went into concussion protocol while Torreys senior Jaden Mangini was ejected while playing defense.

Country Day jumped to a 14-0 first-half lead on a 66-yard pass from Mangini to running back Jack Circuit and a 10-yard run by Mangini.

But Santa Fe Christian, trailing 14-8 to open the second half, ran 23 plays on the ground and converted three third downs and two fourth downs, including on the final play of the drive, a 1-yard touchdown run to cap an 83-yard march that lasted over 12 minutes and gave the Eagles the lead.

Up next, the Torreys (5-3 overall, 2-2 in league play) will travel to Classical Academy of Escondido (2-6) at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

Bishop’s 42, Army-Navy 3

The Bishop’s School Knights continued their roll, winning their fifth straight game with a romp over Army-Navy on Oct. 14 at La Jolla High. The Knights have won their past four games by an average of 32 points.

Bishop’s (5-3) also improved to 4-0 in Coastal League play, just behind Santa Fe Christian.

The Knights next play on the road against Francis Parker of San Diego (2-6) at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆