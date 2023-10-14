La Jolla High Class of 1973 brings 50 years of memories back to the beach

Alumni Julie Poteete Berry, Helen Holbrooke Keohane and reunion organizer Julia Burke Engstrom gather at Hennessey’s Tavern in La Jolla on Oct. 6 for the La Jolla High School Class of 1973 reunion. (Kathryn Anthony)

Sunset greets members of La Jolla High School’s Class of 1973 during their 50th reunion Oct. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. (Kathryn Anthony)

La Jolla High 1973 alumni Kathryn Anthony, Lori Benstead, Adele Peskin, Connie Luetolf-Carroll and Betsey Davol Monsell reunite. Anthony, Benstead and Peskin carpooled together to the school in grades 11-12. Luetolf-Carroll and her husband, Marc, traveled all the way from Milan, Italy, to join in the reunion. (Provided by Kathryn Anthony)

Geoff Quinn greets longtime friend and former neighbor William McGill as Betsey Davol Monsell looks on during the La Jolla High School Class of 1973 reunion. (Kathryn Anthony)

La Jolla High Class of 1973 alumni Steve Fritzenkotter, Andy Harrah, Mark Farrar, Darcy Delano Smith, Curt Stephenson, Rob Schupp, Helen Holbrooke Keohane and Carol Nau Broad celebrate their 50th reunion at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club on Oct. 7. (Richard Watson)

La Jolla High School 1973 graduates Chris Wilson, Rob Schupp, Mark Farrar, Steve Fritzenkotter and Jeff Hackett stand under the sunset at La Jolla Shores. (Provided by Steve Fritzenkotter)

La Jolla High School Class of 1973 alumni turn out for a reunion potluck picnic at Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove on Oct. 8. (Bryan Berry)

La Jolla High 1973 graduates take a nostalgic visit to the school gym during their 50th reunion festivities. School staff member Kevin Hall led them on a guided tour of the campus. (Mara Cranic Laws)

Members of La Jolla High School’s Class of 1973 got together for their 50th reunion with three days of activities in La Jolla last weekend.

Alumni came from around the globe, including Hawaii, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Texas and even Italy, for a happy hour reception Oct. 6 at Hennessey’s Tavern, an evening at the beach Oct. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, and music and a potluck picnic Oct. 8 at Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆