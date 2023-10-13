UC San Diego lecturer seeks changes to La Jolla campus stairs after falling ‘like a tumbleweed’

After a head-over-feet tumble on some UC San Diego stairs next to the Price Center food court earlier this year, a university lecturer is calling out administrators over what she sees as a safety hazard on campus.

La Jolla resident Elaine Tanaka, a temporary lecturer in the Ethnic Studies Department, is seeking improvements to the staircase that connects the Cross-Cultural Center to the food court below. Her suggestions range from improving the textured surfaces to reduce slipping to completely rebuilding the stairs.

However, the university says there’s nothing wrong with the steps and that no repairs are needed.

In May, Tanaka was using the stairs on a sunny afternoon when she “hit the wrong spot” and rolled nearly the full length of the staircase.

“I was wearing tennis shoes and had nothing in my hands. It was light out and wasn’t raining, so conditions were fine,” she said. “But the stairway is steep and the [textured] non-slip lining is worn, so when I hit the wrong spot, I fell and rolled like a tumbleweed.”

She called out for help and students tended to her and got her on her feet.

Her injuries from the fall included a cut on her face from which she still has a scar, other cuts around the body, a broken foot, torn ankle ligaments and a concussion.

“I feel lucky I didn’t get more hurt or have a brain injury,” she said.

Tanaka filed a complaint with the university seeking compensation for lost wages for the time she spent recovering and coverage of medical expenses, and argued for the stairs to be repaired.

UCSD investigated the conditions, and a letter from Sedgwick, the claims administrator for the University of California Board of Regents, stated there are “no defects with the stairs” and that her claim was denied.

Elaine Tanaka expressed concern about worn tread on some stairs on the UC San Diego campus that may make them less slip-resistant. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

“We have concluded that there is no basis for liability on the part of our principal [UCSD] for this incident,” the letter states. “The inspection of this staircase revealed normal wear and is without structural damage or defects. The stairs are in place and are built as designed. UC San Diego is not liable for the trip and fall down the stairs.”

Tanaka could hire a third-party safety inspector to evaluate the stairs and determine whether repairs are necessary, but she said that’s an expense she is not willing to incur.

Still, she said she’s concerned that others might fall and suffer similar or worse injuries.

“Someone elderly could slip and wouldn’t survive a fall like what I took,” she said. “[The university] needs to fix the tread, that would be huge. And maybe put in a center handrail, because you can’t reach both handrails at the same time. Best-case scenario, they would rebuild the stairs to reduce the pitch and make them less steep.”

UCSD spokeswoman Leslie Sepuka said “the university is committed to safety and takes all concerns seriously.” She did not address whether the stairs would be modified.

Tanaka acknowledged that the staircase is not often used because of a nearby elevator but added that she is still frustrated by UCSD’s lack of attention to the matter.

“I think the university is in this huge expansion, but I think they are sacrificing safety,” she said. “The next fall, someone could die. There is no landing [in the middle of the staircase], so once you start rolling, there is nothing to stop you; you just keep going. So I went all the way down to the bottom. I had a backpack to break my fall, but there was momentum. It’s simply about making sure those stairs are safe.” ◆