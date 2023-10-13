Defining public right of way on Coast Walk draws debate

The paved road on Coast Walk is publicly accessible next to houses on that street.

An argument over property lines and who can do what and where broke out during the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meeting this week, when two separate home projects for Coast Walk were considered.

Both proposals had preliminary hearings Oct. 10 and will return for additional review and a vote at a future meeting.

Coast Walk is a small street accessed from and parallel to Torrey Pines Road. While there are only a few houses on it, the street fronts the entrance to the publicly accessible Coast Walk Trail.

Given that both projects the DPR heard cross over the public right of way, some in attendance questioned how much of that space can be developed.

Land-use attorney Matt Peterson said the paved road in front of the houses is a public right of way that will “remain untouched.”

However, DPR member Glen Rasmussen said the original public right of way is larger than the paved road.

La Jolla resident Melinda Merryweather, who has been seeking a different parking configuration for Coast Walk Trail for years, said the city of San Diego told her the public right of way extends to about 15 feet east of the current paved road.

She said she has an “approved plan” to build a turnaround for cars at the trailhead, which likely would need that extra space.

The potential turnaround would give cars a place to make a three-point turn where Coast Walk meets the pedestrian trail. The driveway onto Coast Walk from Torrey Pines Road is narrow with the curbs painted red, except for two segments large enough for two cars each. However, there is no form of turnaround at the end of the street, nor is there a way to determine whether any parking spaces are available.

In 2016, the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board gave its support to the proposal for the turnaround.

In 2019, the La Jolla Community Planning Association listed the turnaround as the second of nine projects submitted to then-San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry for execution should funding allow.

However, resident Tom Fake noted that the plan has not been approved in any formal way at the city level.

Peterson said there is a “disagreement between many parties as to what [is] the city’s underlying right of way … which gets into a big technical legal argument.”

He said early La Jolla subdivision maps show a wider right of way, “but it was never accepted by the city and has never been improved to city standards.”

He said his and his client’s position is that the public right of way is “the paved area that is used by the public” and that it is not being encroached on.

The projects

Haley Duke from Island Architects presents plans for a house on La Jolla’s Coast Walk. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Haley Duke with Island Architects said a project known as Lots 2 and 17 would tie the two lots together and demolish part of a tennis court and build a two-story, 5,478-square-foot single-family house with a two-car garage and one-story accessory dwelling unit.

“Right now it is two separate lots, so they will be tied together and developed as one,” Duke said. “Instead of building a house and an ADU on each lot, we’re going to build one house and an ADU.”

She added that the applicant team is “not proposing to maximize the use of these lots. We wanted to design something that respects the neighbors and the existing trail” and maintains privacy and as many views as possible.

DPR trustee Diane Kane said she wanted a landscape plan for the project given that the area is already heavily vegetated, and trustee Angeles Leira wanted to see additional site sections and architectural drawings.

A second project that Duke presented involves a remodel and an addition to the rear of a home at 1585 Coast Walk.

“Ultimately the house remains a five-bedroom, but [the homeowners] are gaining a better kitchen configuration … and the view from the front is to remain unchanged,” she said. The height would not exceed what is currently there, she added.

Though the existing house is less than 45 years old, some questioned whether it should be reviewed for historical significance. Some asked the applicant to bring a landscape plan and more maps to a future meeting.

The Development Permit Review Committee meets the second and third Tuesdays of each month. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆