UCSD theater and gallery win Orchid awards for architecture

Two UC San Diego projects in La Jolla brought home top prizes from the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s Orchids & Onions awards on Oct. 5.

The Orchids & Onions look at projects completed in the past three years and give out Orchids (“best”) and Onions (“worst”) in the categories of architecture, landscape architecture, historic preservation, interior design and miscellaneous.

Dozens of projects at UCSD and across La Jolla were nominated for Orchids this year, and there were no local Onion nominations. Orchids went to the Epstein Family Amphitheater for public architecture and the Mandeville Art Gallery for public art.

Epstein Family Amphitheater

The 2,650-seat, open-air venue on the UCSD campus was designed by Safdie Rabines Architects and opened in October 2022.

The amphitheater is a multi-functional performance space at the gateway to the campus. “Together with the extension of the Mid-Coast Trolley line to UC San Diego, the … amphitheater creates an inclusive park-like space in which the community is welcomed and numerous concerts and events have taken place,” according to the university. “In addition to a custom-designed audio system and uniquely shaped, sound-amplifying stage canopy, this project also includes an 800-foot-long engraved stone path featuring the writing of authors and scholars with ties to the university, as well as elements of a feminist Kumeyaay narrative.”

The theater is named after La Jolla philanthropists Daniel and Phyllis Epstein, who committed a $10 million gift to UCSD to help create the venue.

“The amphitheater was an interesting point where you had public transportation merging with residential, merging with the UCSD school system, all in this one quadrant,” according to juror comments. “And it was a really dynamic space that you could see adding vibrancy to an entrance to the university and creating an environment that students, educators and the public would want to participate in. It’s going to be interesting to see how this building ages and matures in place, but it will continue to be a beacon to folks who want to enter the campus and begin to discover what UCSD has to offer.”

Mandeville Art Gallery

The Mandeville Art Gallery won the 2023 Orchid for public art. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Less than a half-mile away, the Mandeville Art Gallery was designed by Studio E Architects with lighting design by the Syska Hennessey Group.

The space, originally known as the University Art Gallery, is part of the Ernest W. Mandeville Center for the Arts complex, originally designed by architect A. Quincy Jones in 1975.

According to the San Diego Architectural Foundation, the gallery was originally intended to be a place to display student and faculty work.

“The university, though, envisioned an expansion of the gallery’s presence in the larger community, a venue to display visiting national and international artists, the integration of new media and an anchoring connection to a new arts and culture corridor across the campus.”

The gallery was recently renovated and now includes a 2,360-square-foot state-of-the-art gallery, an outdoor plaza, enhanced gathering spaces, a black-box video room and a wraparound exterior LED mesh facade for the display of digital artwork.

“The mesh display is captivating,” according to juror comments. “It extends the life of the existing historic building and is programmed with a changing light display of student art. It’s an eloquent disruption. It signals the entry space to the building and complements the campus’ Stuart Collection of other public art. ... It was clean inside and out with beautiful details and great execution.”

Orchids & Onions began in 1975 as an educational program to raise public awareness and appreciation of the design and development of built projects considered to improve the quality of life in San Diego. Learn more at orchidsandonions.org. ◆