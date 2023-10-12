La Jolla Village Merchants Association president resigns, pointing to conflict with executive director

La Jolla Village Merchants Association President Amber Anderson has resigned from her position, citing professional conflicts with Executive Director Jodi Rudick. Her resignation came via email and a video posted to YouTube in the hours before LJVMA’s Oct. 11 meeting, during which recent board election results were announced.

“I apologize for having to step down, but in addition to an increased out-of-town travel schedule, I’ve consistently tried to make things work professionally with the existing ED [Rudick] and there continues to be issues with expectations,” Anderson wrote in the email. “The energy and focus of this board should be positive, and it’s what I wish for this board moving forward.”

She said she could not be at the meeting because of an out-of-state travel engagement.

“There have been multiple complaints reported regarding the ED’s treatment of other board members that have been logged,” Anderson added, though she did not cite specifics. “I urge the new board to put in place an employee performance improvement plan with the current ED that addresses office hours, merchant complaints, weekly communication and organization.”

Anderson’s comments were not addressed at the LJVMA meeting. However, speaking later with the La Jolla Light, Rudick said that while “there is always room for improvement,” she often has received positive reviews of her performance as executive director.

“Each year during my performance review, which is shared with the public, discussed and approved by our full board, I enthusiastically ask my leadership for suggestions to improve and strive to meet goals, whether they pertain to increasing social media engagement or recruiting volunteers, interns and board candidates,” Rudick said in a statement. “I am proud of these very positive reviews, as they reflect the work that I do on behalf of the association.

“As I come up on my five-year anniversary with LJVMA and reflect upon all that has been accomplished, I hope I have helped make the business community more collaborative, connected and involved. I thank Amber for her service on the board and wish her the best of luck in all of her endeavors.

“Of course, I will gladly discuss any concerns with my incoming board and look forward to a very bright future with a stellar group of board members.”

Board member Bill Podway told the Light that “I think I speak for the rest of the LJVMA board of directors when I say I don’t agree with Amber’s comments about our executive director. ... During our annual performance review for Jodi, it was clear that Jodi goes far above the call of duty and works tirelessly for the organization. This year alone, we received 19 letters of praise for Jodi’s work, commitment, professionalism and passion for LJMVA, its members and La Jolla.”

Merchants can provide feedback about Rudick’s performance via email at karen@teamchodorow.com.

Anderson’s replacement as president will be decided at the next meeting, during which the newly elected board members will be sworn in and officer positions will be filled.

Election results

In the board election, 13 candidates originally were vying for six available seats.

However, LJVMA member Dusty Bowder tendered his resignation before the meeting, creating an extra board position. Two candidates removed themselves from the ballot (including Anderson, whose seat was up for election). Thus, the top seven vote-getters were elected from among 11 candidates.

At the end of the meeting, the winning candidates were announced in alphabetical order: art gallery owner Klara Chavarria, Smart Fit Method owner Marc Cormier, Berkshire Hathaway La Jolla Realtor Elnaz Iraj, Mundoval Capital Management director AJ Johnson, The Cottage restaurant owner Jason Peaslee, incumbent board member Japhet Perez and CC Patio Lounge director Stephanie Thompson.

Incumbent Andy Fotsch was not reelected.

Election officers Susan Monk and Melissa Villagomez announce the results of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association election Oct. 11 at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Podway said 67 ballots were submitted but only 61 met the requirement that voters be active Business Improvement District members. Voting took place in person at the LJVMA office Oct. 2-4.

Rudick said the 61 ballots were the most “that have ever been cast in these elections. So we’re improving, but we want to be much better.”

Last month, Anderson suggested that the association’s bylaws be revised to allow for different voting methods, such as mail-in, to increase participation.

During the October meeting, Fotsch echoed the call for additional bylaws review and voting options to help bolster the number of ballots cast.

“While it’s great that we had 61 ballots cast … I think that’s fairly abysmal participation,” he said. “I think we have to put our heads together and find better ways to increase engagement and participation.”

What about wayfinding?

Fotsch not being reelected to the board leaves questions about LJVMA’s directional signs project, which he has been shepherding.

The signs, also called wayfinding, are intended to encourage people who visit La Jolla’s beach areas to explore shops, galleries and restaurants in The Village. The effort has been in the works in various iterations since 2015. Recently, under Fotsch’s leadership, a proposal and design were submitted to the city of San Diego and, once approved, the signs will be made and installed.

Last year, San Diego County awarded $20,000 to LJVMA to help with the program, and the board has already been approved for a $25,000 Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant from the county to pay for the next phase in the 2024 fiscal year.

It isn’t yet known which board member will lead the project as it makes its way through city review. Rudick said she hopes Fotsch will continue to help with the project on a volunteer basis.

“No one is better suited to get this project completed,” she said. “He has done so much work and has so much expertise.”

LJVMA next meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Learn more at lajollabythesea.com. ◆