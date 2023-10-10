Redevelopment plan for Chase Bank property gets approval from La Jolla PDO Committee

A rendering depicts the commercial and residential building planned for 7777 Girard Ave., where a Chase Bank currently sits.

A plan to redevelop the property where Chase Bank sits in La Jolla’s Village cleared its first hurdle when the La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee gave the proposal its support Oct. 9.

The concept, designed by local architect Mark Steele, is to demolish the two-story building at 7777 Girard Ave. and construct a new 39,700-square-foot mixed-use project, including 10,500 square feet of underground parking and storage. The ground level of the new building would feature commercial spaces, services and additional parking, and the second level would have 15 apartments with mezzanines.

Topics addressed during the meeting included the building’s size, parking, incentives and deviations being used, and more.

Steele said the property currently is “underutilized and really needs to be replaced and rebuilt. … It’s a prominent site in The Village.”

The residential units are to be available for rent rather than sale, and many are of identical size — around 1,200 square feet (some are around 800 square feet). One of the homes is proposed to be affordable for lower-income tenants.

With the affordable unit, the applicant team is seeking a deviation from local building codes to increase the allowable floor area ratio (the size of a development in relation to its lot) from 1.7 to 1.9.

Mark Steele (at podium) presents his plans for 7777 Girard Ave. and fields questions from the La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee on Oct. 9 at The Bishop’s School. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Steele added that he worked with local Realtors to determine the most desirable sizes for the residential and retail units. About eight retail spaces are proposed.

The development features an underground parking garage for the residential units but not the retail units. Steele said he and San Diego city staff are in discussions to clarify whether retail parking is required. He said the city is arguing that retail parking is required but not residential parking, which Steele said he disagrees with. Thus, only resident parking is proposed.

Aesthetically, Steele described the ground floor as “a Frank Lloyd Wright feel” with natural tones and colors that conform to the La Jolla Planned District Ordinance. The upper floors would stagger or step up to break up the massing, he said.

“We’re trying our best to open up the sidewalk [on Girard Avenue] and make it a real pedestrian-oriented project that everyone enjoys seeing,” Steele said.

The property is owned by a group of local investors who banded together in July 2022 to purchase the building and keep it from being sold to an outside buyer, with the intention of redeveloping older properties in La Jolla to reflect modern needs.

Chase Bank’s lease was supposed to expire in November but has been extended for two years.

A group of local investors banded together last year to buy the Chase Bank property at 7777 Girard Ave. (File)

Jack McGrory, one of the investors in the ownership group, said the team “probably went through 100 permutations of this design, and we were running the numbers at the same time.” The group has been working since the building was acquired to decide what to do with the property.

PDO board member Andy Fotsch commended the project for how it “activates the alleys” by having balconies and garages facing an alley in addition to the frontage and “bringing more energy. … I think it’s fantastic, and I love seeing development like this.”

A motion to support the development passed unanimously.

The new building is intended to complement the ongoing work of the nonprofit Enhance La Jolla to improve the streetscape of Girard Avenue. “This intersection is going to be, in many ways, the centerpiece of Girard [Avenue] improvements,” Steele said.

Streetscape means the appearance or view of a street, and the Enhance La Jolla plan is a four-phase, $15 million project to renovate Girard between Silverado and Prospect streets and the area known as “The Dip” at Prospect. Planned street improvements in the public right of way include curb extensions, paving, landscaping, lighting, conversion of northbound Prospect to a public pedestrian way between Girard and Herschel avenues and converting the southbound side of Prospect in that area to two-way traffic.

Work on the streetscape project is expected to start in fall 2024. ◆