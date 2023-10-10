News Nuggets: Mural party; vigil for Israel; Light wins awards; MAD contract; pool postponement; more

Murals of La Jolla hosts annual celebration

Murals of La Jolla presented its annual Parking Lot Party on Sept. 28 at the Herschel Avenue site of its newest mural, “The Scripps Gill Loggia” by artist Rex Southwick, who was in attendance to discuss the mural with fellow mural artists and donors to the project.

Mural artist Rex Southwick joins Joan Gand and Jemma Campbell Carter at the Murals of La Jolla Parking Lot Party. (Boyd Harris)

Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha welcomed artists, donors and others to the celebration as a thank you to all who make the program possible.

Murals of La Jolla was created in 2010 by the La Jolla Community Foundation and subsequently relinquished to the oversight of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library.

There currently are 16 murals in place around town, funded solely by private donations. For more information, visit muralsoflajolla.com.

Vigil for Israel to be held in La Jolla

“Vigil for Israel: A Show of Community Solidarity” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla in response to the weekend’s Hamas attacks in Israel.

Leaders from dozens of local Jewish institutions, including synagogues, nonprofits and schools, will attend, along with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

The Jewish Community Center is at 4126 Executive Drive. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit jewishinsandiego.org.

La Jolla Light wins eight San Diego Press Club journalism awards

La Jolla Light staff received eight awards from the San Diego Press Club, including three for first place and one Best of Show, during the 50th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards on Oct. 3.

Researcher Adi Khen and the North Pacific big-eye octopus were the subjects of an award-winning La Jolla Light story. (Adi Khen)

Reporter Ashley Mackin-Solomon won first place in the Environment category and Best in Show for non-daily newspapers for “Octopus rescued off La Jolla provides never-before-seen look at reproductive cycle” and first place for a series in which she collaborated with former Light reporter Elisabeth Frausto called “Leaving San Diego? A series on potential La Jolla cityhood.”

Mackin-Solomon also captured second place for “‘You can never give up’: La Jolla woman completes her sixth major marathon at 68” in the Feature Light Subject category and second place for “La Jolla Historical Society celebrates 60th anniversary of making the old new” in the History category.

She took third place for “Snorkel fever: A firsthand look at a venture under the sea at La Jolla Shores” and honorable mention for “Chronology of La Jolla Cove and sea lions: A look at the past 10 years of people and pinnipeds” both in the Environment category.

Page designer Daniel Lew won first place for his layout of “Baby, it’s coastal outside: A calendar of La Jolla holiday events.”

Bird Rock MAD contract is revised to reduce local liability

Recent amendments to maintenance assessment district contracts in the city of San Diego are reducing certain liabilities and addressing reporting responsibility regarding safety hazards for the Bird Rock Maintenance Assessment District, MAD representative Barbara Dunbar said during the district’s quarterly meeting Oct. 3.

Focus is being placed on the city’s responsibility to address trip hazards on area streets, the MADs’ responsibility to report safety hazards and what defines a hazard.

“As a result of the coordination efforts and work done by the city and the office of City Council member Joe LaCava … an amendment to the existing Bird Rock MAD contract has been executed to clarify Bird Rock MAD responsibilities,” Dunbar said. The amendment reduces certain liabilities for the MAD, she said, and “similar amendments may be drafted for other MADs.”

The amendments come after an effort by Enhance La Jolla — the board that oversees the MAD for The Village — after it was brought into two lawsuits over trip-and-fall cases on La Jolla sidewalks, neither of which the board felt it had liability. The city passed both claims to Enhance La Jolla’s insurance carrier, arguing that Enhance La Jolla should have identified and “barricaded” the hazards with caution tape and/or cones and notified the city. Soon after, the board asked the city to revise the MAD contracts to limit local liability.

Coggan Pool reopening postponed

The grand reopening of the Coggan Pool on the La Jolla High School campus has been postponed by construction and inspection delays. A new date has not been announced.

The plaster application is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10, and the pool will be filled soon afterward. The hope is the pool can be inspected soon after.

The pool, at 800 Nautilus St., has been closed since May for the first of two phases of the complex’s renovation.

The first phase, funded by money raised by the La Jolla Aquatic Complex Foundation, its nonprofit owner-operator, replaced the concrete pool deck and the plaster inside the pool and installed a new hot tub.

Phase 2, which is expected in 2024 and is being funded by an undisclosed amount from an anonymous donor, will renovate the buildings, locker rooms and bathrooms. The pool will remain open during Phase 2.

The Lot theater closes temporarily due to downed system

The Lot La Jolla movie theater temporarily closed because of what it called a system error. (File)

The Lot movie theater in La Jolla was abruptly and mysteriously shut down for days starting last weekend because of a system error, with patrons receiving a message indicating the theater would be closed until further notice.

“We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will provide an update as soon as possible,” the message stated. Patrons were told their tickets would be refunded or they could exchange them at a future date.

Calls to The Lot for comment were not immediately returned. Other Lot theater locations across San Diego, including Liberty Station in Point Loma, also were closed.

The Lot in La Jolla at 7611 Fay Ave., The Village’s only movie theater, opened in 2015.

Bishop’s student wins $25,000 scholarship for housing innovation

Renee Wang, a student at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, was recently named a 2023 Davidson Institute Fellow, one of only 21 students recognized nationally for projects in science, technology, engineering, math and music.

She received the award as well as a $25,000 scholarship for her research and design titled “Rubix Living — Deconstructable Prefabricated Tiny Homes for Homelessness.”

Rubix is a roughly 10-by-10-foot cube that can break apart for easy transport, Renee said. It includes 10 prefabricated interlocking components, runs on solar power and is made of recycled materials.

“The innovations and new thinking added by each class of Fellows serve as an inspiration for future scholars to apply novel technologies and groundbreaking ideas to solve the world’s most difficult problems,” said Bob Davidson, founder of the Davidson Institute.

UCSD Human Milk Institute names new executive director

UC San Diego recently announced the appointment of Mitra Hooshmand as the new executive director of the UCSD Human Milk Institute, which is believed to be the first of its kind in the world.

HMI was formed in October 2022 to accelerate research on the nature, biology and therapeutic potential of human milk. The institute will explore topics including the impact of human milk on infant development, its ability to prevent or treat infant and adult diseases, the effects of medications and infectious diseases on milk composition, and the development of public health measures regarding human milk.

“Dr. Hooshmand brings with her a unique blend of scientific expertise, political acumen and entrepreneurial spirit which makes her the ideal candidate to lead the institute toward achieving its goals,” said Lars Bode, a professor of pediatrics at the UC San Diego School of Medicine and founding director of the Human Milk Institute.

In its first year, HMI established and united a variety of human milk initiatives at UCSD, including the UC Health Milk Bank, the Mother-Milk-Infant Center of Research Excellence (MOMI CORE), the Mommy’s Milk Human Milk Research Biorepository, the MPRINT Center of Excellence in Therapeutics and the Supporting Premature Infant Nutrition (SPIN) program.

Sierra Club Seal Society picks up 45 pounds of trash at beach cleanup

I Love A Clean San Diego held its 39th annual Beach Clean Up Day on Sept. 23. The Sierra Club Seal Society participated with cleanups at Scripps Park and the Children’s Pool in La Jolla.

A team of 60 volunteers picked up 45 pounds of trash, according to Seal Society Chairwoman Robyn Davidoff. A thousand cigarette butts topped the trash list, followed by beverage bottles, caps and food wrappers, fishing lines, netting and hooks, she said.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆