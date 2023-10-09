Reading across generations: Seniors get a special story time, courtesy of Bird Rock Elementary students

Students in Kristi Nelson’s first-grade class gather for a story time with seniors from the Ivy Park at La Jolla assisted-living facility.

Participating in service projects and other efforts to brighten the world around them is nothing new for the students in Kristi Nelson’s first-grade classroom at Bird Rock Elementary School. But this year’s project took a new approach.

One of the annual projects involves taking a field trip in December to Ivy Park at La Jolla, an assisted-living facility, to sing to the senior citizens living there. But this year, the trip was flipped, and on Oct. 3 the seniors took a field trip to the school for a special story time.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, because we go [to Ivy Park] three times a year for various events. I’ve asked many times if they could come to us, and this year they have a new director that agreed,” Nelson said.

When the four seniors arrived, they were split into two groups and went into two first-grade classrooms, where students were waiting. Everyone sat in a circle and one by one, the students read to the seniors and to each other.

Students in Kristi Nelson’s first-grade class at Bird Rock Elementary School read to seniors from the nearby Ivy Park at La Jolla assisted-living facility. (Kristi Nelson)

“It was a fun little experience,” Nelson said. The chance to get to know the seniors and read in small groups “brought a new level of connection for us. … It connected the two communities,” she added.

Six-year-old Beckett Smith said the class “wanted [the Ivy Park residents] to feel loved and let them know they have people that care about them, and they know we are there for them when they need us. … I thought I was going to burst with happiness.”

Classmate Ivet Geva Carrasco, also 6, said the experience made her feel “joyful” and “really good.”

For Sloan Ziegelbauer, 7, her favorite part was taking photos and making a poster for the seniors to have back at Ivy Park.

The annual projects in Nelson’s class are inspired by the poem “The Boy and the Starfish,” adapted from an essay by Loren Eiseley. The poem is about a child making a difference to one starfish on the beach.

“It’s about helping one person at a time,” Nelson said. “My hope is that they will learn this is something important for them to do, to take care of other people. ... By having this connection and seeing them again [in December], they might have a deeper connection. The reward they have is that it makes them feel like a good person.”

Other class projects this year included making cards and coloring pages for those affected by the Maui wildfires and having a police officer visit the classroom so the children could thank him for his service.

Next calendar year, the class will hold a shoe drive for Soles 4 Souls and a food drive for Meals on Wheels, followed by a beach cleanup and other service projects.

This month, the Torrey Pines Rotary Club gave the class $500 to help pay for supplies and to purchase goods to be donated. ◆