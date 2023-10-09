La Jolla crime and public safety news: Man arrested at Art & Wine Festival; police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Landscape worker suspected of making threats with gun at Art & Wine Festival

An employee of the landscape services contractor for Enhance La Jolla was arrested over the weekend during the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival on suspicion of concealing a gun and threatening two festival volunteers, according to San Diego police. No injuries were reported.

Around 10 a.m. Oct. 7, officers were alerted about a man with a possible firearm making threats in the 7700 block of Girard Avenue, police said.

“The two victims were tasked with placing an inflatable display on the street and noticed a maintenance golf cart parked in the area,” according to police Capt. Erwin Manansala. “One of the victims had a golf cart key and used it to move the golf cart a short distance away so they could set up the inflatable display. The suspect was the Nissho of California employee assigned to the golf cart.”

Nissho of California provides landscape services for Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Maintenance Assessment District for The Village.

Upon discovering the cart had been moved, the employee exchanged words with the two volunteers, Manansala said.

“As the verbal exchange continued, the suspect reached into his backpack and said something similar to ‘I have something for you.’ Both victims claimed they saw the outline or shape of a firearm within the backpack and fled the scene,” Manansala said. “It appears the firearm was not actually pointed at any of the victims.”

The volunteers contacted police, who arrived and detained the suspect. A gun was found in the backpack, and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and carrying a concealed weapon, Manansala said.

Enhance La Jolla renewed its contract with Nissho this spring.

Enhance La Jolla Chairman Ed Witt told the La Jolla Light that the incident was “completely uncalled for” and said the board is “very disturbed by it.”

He said the suspect was not supposed to be on the festival grounds but was to be picking up trash in the surrounding area. “He acted completely on his own,” Witt said. “We instructed him not to interfere with the festival. … I don’t know why he was there.”

Witt said Nissho has worked with Enhance La Jolla since its inception and there had never been an issue like this before. Thus, he said, Enhance La Jolla will continue to work with the company.

Representatives of Nissho did not respond to the Light’s request for comment.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Sept. 14

Fraud: 1500 block Olivet Lane, 7:35 p.m.

Sept. 18

Fraud: 2300 block Torrey Pines Road, 7:10 a.m.

Oct. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:15 p.m.

Oct. 2

Felony vandalism: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 6:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 1000 block Wall Street, 9 a.m.

Oct. 3

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:08 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4

Street robbery (no weapon): 3300 block La Jolla Village Drive, 6:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7200 block Monte Vista Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft: 3100 block Via Alicante, 10:30 a.m.

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:29 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Caminito Marrisa at Soledad Mountain Road, 9 p.m.

Oct. 6

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:37 p.m.

Oct. 7

Felony threatening crime with intent to terrorize: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 10:08 a.m.

Battery: 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 4:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆