Debate about structure spacing is revived as La Jolla planners OK Muirlands-area home development

A sporadic issue that comes up during some project reviews was revisited during the La Jolla Community Planning Association’s Oct. 5 meeting when the question was raised as to whether certain features of a proposed development are separated enough and how that relates to the height measurement.

LJCPA was tasked with determining whether a home project planned for 1028 Muirlands Drive substantially conforms to a previously approved permit for that site. The La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee made such a finding during its Aug. 8 meeting, largely because the project was reduced from its original size.

The original proposal was an 8,425-square-foot, two-story house with a three-car garage. The revised project is 5,847 square feet with changed access from the street. Some aesthetic changes also were made to the design.

Nevertheless, La Jolla architect Phil Merten pulled the item from LJCPA’s September consent agenda (which typically contains items approved all at once without discussion) for a full review, expressing concern that the project exceeds allowable height limits.

When various structures in a home development are connected by less than six feet, they have to be measured together in terms of overall structure height. However, if they are separated by six feet or more, the measurement is just the house.

Merten’s concern was that the planned pool was not adequately separated from the house because of a second-story projection.

“The main house has a cantilevered balcony on the upper floor, and the edge of that balcony is four horizontal feet from the edge of the swimming pool,” he said. “This swimming pool is less than six feet from the house structure [because of the balcony] … as is required in the San Diego municipal code.”

With the measures taken together, from the pool to the top of the house, the project exceeds allowable height, he argued.

However, architect Mark House said his interpretation of the code is that the point from which the six feet is measured is from the main house, not projections such as the balcony. Therefore, he argued, the project is in compliance.

Architect Mark House presents revised plans for a house at 1028 Muirlands Drive during a La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meeting in August. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

LJCPA trustee and DPR Chairman Brian Will said a project with a similar situation went before the DPR some years ago, and he sought clarification from the city of San Diego about whether swimming pools count as a structure that needs to be separated from the house by six feet. He said the answer specified everything but a swimming pool but did not say that swimming pools didn’t count, suggesting the city is unclear on the issue.

Architect and LJCPA trustee Lisa Kriederman said she, too, has seen projects in a similar predicament and recommended shortening the pool by two feet to create the six-foot separation as a precaution.

LJCPA determined the project does substantially conform to the previously approved permit, with trustees Larry Davidson and Joe Terry dissenting without comment.

Should the city’s interpretation of the code conflict with the applicant’s, the project will not proceed, Will said. However, if the city agrees with the applicant team, “we shouldn’t hold the project up any longer,” he said.

In 2020, the DPR sought clarity on the concept of separation and what constitutes a structure that must be six feet away, and it submitted recommendations to the city aiming to help clarify the code.

Other LJCPA news

Budget planning: Emily Lynch, representing the office of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, said the city has started budget planning for fiscal 2024-25, which starts July 1.

The week of Oct. 9, the city’s independent budget analyst will release a document with each council member’s budget priority memos that will be available on the city’s website at sandiego.gov/iba. There, LaCava’s priorities for the communities in District 1 will be listed.

5270 Chelsea St.: After getting the green light on its first DPR review in September, a project planned for 5270 Chelsea St. was pulled from the LJCPA consent agenda for a full hearing at a later date.

The project calls for coastal development and site development permits to demolish an approximately 3,400-square-foot house and build a new 5,515-square-foot house with a 616-square-foot accessory dwelling unit.

UCSD advisory group: After a few years of dormancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UC San Diego community advisory group is being revived and has begun meeting.

Anu Delouri, UCSD campus director of community relations, said the group comprises community leaders in areas where UC San Diego has a geographical presence, including La Jolla.

The community leaders “sit at the table and have a dialogue … with the goal of having these representatives be a liaison with the university administration and learn about what is going on with the campus as it continues to transform, and at the same time, share priorities with campus administration.”

LJCPA President Harry Bubbins, a member of the advisory group, said one of the topics being discussed is the possibility of a shuttle to take students into areas of La Jolla, such as The Village.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Community Planning Association next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at a location to be determined. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆