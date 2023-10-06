Plan would convert Chase Bank property in La Jolla to commercial and residential building

Plans are taking shape to remodel a La Jolla site currently occupied by Chase Bank and convert it to a mixed-use building with commercial space on the ground floor and residential units up top.

The concept, designed by local architect Mark Steele, is to demolish the existing two-story building at 7777 Girard Ave. and construct a new 39,700-square-foot project, including 10,500 square feet of underground parking and storage. The ground level will feature commercial spaces, services and additional parking, and the second level will feature 15 apartments with mezzanines. One of the residences is proposed to be affordable for lower-income tenants.

“This is a key corner in The Village, and we think this gives us the chance to put a cornerstone piece of real estate there,” said local investor Jack McGrory. “It’s a chic, cool and modern design. It’s a little different for Girard Avenue, but we have a lot of architectural diversity in California and I think it will be a good fit for The Village.”

Steele was not immediately available for comment.

A rendering shows the development planned for 7777 Girard Ave. in La Jolla. (Screenshot by Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The property is now owned by a group of local investors — including McGrory — who banded together in July 2022 to buy the building and keep it from being sold to an outside buyer.

“A lot of people like the idea of reinvesting in The Village,” McGrory said at the time. “This building is 60 years old; it doesn’t maximize the space it has available, so there is a lot of upside to redevelopment. It could be much more attractive.”

The group has been working since the purchase on how to use the space. Chase’s lease on the property ends next month, and the new project will begin reviews by La Jolla community planning groups in coming weeks.

Chase Bank currently sits on the property at 7777 Girard Ave. It would be demolished to make way for a proposed commercial and residential building. (File)

The new building would complement the ongoing work of the nonprofit Enhance La Jolla to improve the streetscape of Girard Avenue, said McGrory, a board member of the La Jolla Community Foundation, which is raising money for the streetscape project.

Streetscape means the appearance or view of a street, and the Enhance La Jolla plan is a four-phase, $15 million project to renovate Girard between Silverado and Prospect streets and the area known as “The Dip” at Prospect. Planned street improvements in the public right of way include curb extensions, paving, landscaping, lighting, conversion of northbound Prospect to a public pedestrian way between Girard and Herschel avenues and converting the southbound side of Prospect in that area to two-way traffic.

The project also includes new lights to be strung between fixtures to help illuminate Girard Avenue amid complaints that several city streetlights are malfunctioning.

Thus far, $3 million of the needed $6.5 million has been committed, according to streetscape backers. Work is expected to start in fall 2024.

Between the renovated Chase Bank property and the streetscape project, “you are going to see a major difference in The Village,” McGrory said. “This is going to make a strong addition to Girard Avenue and show the retail community that we are committed to having good retail here. It’s time to bring that energy back.” ◆