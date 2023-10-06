Code change approved by Coastal Commission will specify size limit on new development in La Jolla Shores

La Jolla Shores is pictured from the top of the bluff on La Jolla Shores Drive.

The California Coastal Commission approved a long-awaited amendment to local building codes, specifically portions that address development in La Jolla Shores, but there is still some confusion as to when the new rules would go into effect and what they mean for future projects.

During its September meeting, the Coastal Commission approved the 2021 San Diego Land Development Code update that puts a maximum on floor area ratio (the size of a building in relation to its lot) in La Jolla Shores, where there was not one previously.

La Jolla Shores had a de facto FAR by requiring that 30 percent of a property be covered by landscaping and that structures be limited to 30 feet tall in compliance with the Proposition D coastal height limit, but not one in writing. The code update modifies the Shores Planned District Ordinance to specify the method for calculating FAR to make it consistent with citywide single-family zones, putting a 0.6 FAR limit into the building code.

However, because the Coastal Commission approved the Land Development Code update with modifications, the final version of the new code has to be reviewed by the San Diego City Council. Once approved by the City Council with the modifications, it has to go back to the Coastal Commission for final approval. Once the Coastal Commission certifies the modified code, it will go into effect.

City staff members said they expect the full cycle of reviews to be completed by the end of the year.

During a recent La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meeting, chairman and local architect Andy Fotsch said there were upsides and downsides to the change. The committee reviews projects in the La Jolla Shores Planned District, and its recommendations are forwarded to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for ratification and then sent to the city of San Diego.

“My opinion is that it is simultaneously great and horrible,” Fotsch said. “The Shores [area] now follows the same FAR charts as the rest of the city of San Diego.”

When the change goes into effect, Fotsch said, “if you live on, for example, El Paseo Grande and want to add a second story like all your neighbors have done, [you won’t be able to if it exceeds the new FAR] and your neighbors will have bigger houses than you will ever get.”

That means, Fotsch added, that local planning groups are likely to see more applications for remodels and “50 percent rule” renovations, in which a project can bypass the coastal development permit process if it retains at least 50 percent of the original walls. Fotsch said that process is “complex and hard to follow.”

So for the next two years, he said, he expects the Permit Review Committee to be busy with reviewing remodels and last-minute permit applications for expansions to houses.

He said applicants are held to the code that was in effect when a project was submitted to the city. In some cases, he added, a project will be submitted to the city more than a year before it goes to local planning groups. Thus, future applicants will need to prove that their project was submitted before the FAR limit goes into effect.

“There is going to be backlash from property owners in La Jolla Shores when they realize what this did for their property [allowances],” Fotsch said.

He said he would reach out to city staff for clarification and plans to make a presentation to the La Jolla Community Planning Association.

The idea to codify a FAR for The Shores was submitted to the city in 2021 after decades of discussion.

In 1974, the City Council adopted the La Jolla Shores Design Manual and La Jolla Shores PDO. However, the design manual is not clearly referenced in The Shores PDO, so the next land development code update will include language to specifically cite the design manual in the Shores PDO.

“Our goal was to provide more objective numerical measurements,” Suzanne Weissman, a member of the Community Planning Association and La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board, said at the time. “The Shores PDO was written in vague prose [in the 1970s] with little numerical measurements for staff to provide for applicants for a maximum size. Because of that, staff did not want to make subjective judgments. The PDO asks things like if the project is ‘in relation to its neighbors,’ which got everyone arguing over it, saying things like ‘This is too big for the neighborhood’ without something objective to measure that.”

When the code was written, she said, “no one could have envisioned the size of houses being built today.” She said the changes, which were recommendations at the time, “will make the review process much easier.” ◆