Bird Rock committee still stuck on Adelante decision

Dozens of Bird Rock and other area residents gather at the Oct. 3 Bird Rock Community Council meeting, where the Adelante Townhomes project was discussed.

After another nearly two-hour hearing on the proposed Adelante Townhomes project, the Bird Rock Community Council was still unable to reach a vote on whether to support or formally oppose the revised development.

During its Oct. 3 meeting, the BRCC board and attendees heard an organized presentation against the project, during which a heated debate ensued. The board also allowed for a petition to be circulated that asks that the La Jolla Community Planning Association withdraw its support and re-hear the proposal. But all said, no vote or action was taken.

Applicant Murfey Co. seeks to demolish an office building and construct a 13-unit townhome building (down from 14) with a basement, covered parking and roof decks at 5575 La Jolla Blvd., at Forward Street. The project would total 21,485 square feet. The townhomes are to be offered for sale, with one unit considered affordable for low-income residents.

Because the project includes the affordable unit, Murfey Co. requested a waiver to a La Jolla Planned District Ordinance (or blueprint for development) requirement that 50 percent of ground-floor space in new developments be reserved for retail in Zone 4, which includes La Jolla Boulevard.

The lack of ground-floor commercial offerings has been an issue of contention since the project was first proposed last fall . In subsequent community hearings, opponents have questioned whether waivers and incentives being used to bypass the retail requirement were being applied correctly.

A rendering of the proposed Adelante Townhomes at 5575 La Jolla Blvd. as presented to the Bird Rock Community Council on Nov. 1. (Screenshot by Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Since Nov. 1, when the BRCC first heard the project but did not vote, the project has gone through a series of reviews and re-reviews by the BRCC, La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee, PDO Committee and Community Planning Association. It won final support from LJCPA in May and was to proceed to higher levels of review by the city of San Diego.

However, at the Sept. 5 BRCC meeting, Murfey Co. presented a revised version of the project including about 1,100 square feet of ground-floor retail on the corner of La Jolla Boulevard and Forward Street, as well as a redesign of the residential unit at that corner to be one story over the retail space. The company also designed an entrance to the retail space at sidewalk level that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

BRCC president Joe Terry said at the Oct. 3 meeting that the board wanted to hear the project yet again because, even with the retail added, “the final design on this project could substantially affect the commercial district in Bird Rock, and whether that effect is positive or negative depends on who you ask.”

During the meeting, La Jolla Shores resident and former San Diego City Councilwoman Sherri Lightner moderated an organized presentation that featured various speakers addressing their respective concerns on the project.

Bird Rock resident Don Schmidt wrote a letter, which was read aloud, that suggested that the most recent iteration of the project undergo additional community review; fellow Bird Rock resident Darcy Ashley argued for the relevancy of the PDO and said it should be followed, and said the Bird Rock business community was thriving; and La Jolla architect Phil Merten opined on the ways the project deviates from local planning codes.

While the applicant previously acknowledged the project does not comply with the La Jolla PDO, Murfey Co. representatives have said the application is allowed to proceed due to the waivers and incentives for which it applied.

“It is true, however, that a developer can choose to build a project without incentives and waivers that complies with zoning requirements and provides equitable, affordable housing,” Lightner said, and she encouraged residents to continue to attend meetings at which the development is being discussed.

Other stated concerns include whether parking is adequate and accessible, whether the building meets applicable height limits, whether the retail square footage is adequate, and whether a precedent would be set that would encourage future developers to seek waivers to local building codes.

In addressing the addition of retail, a minor debate ensued as to whether the 1,100 square feet was enough. Craig Bender, representing the Bird Rock Merchant Group, said while he was pleased with the addition of retail, he noted that the PDO calls for 50 percent of the ground floor to be retail.

Ryan Wynn, director of development with Murfey Co., said he felt blindsided by the pushback. “We had to go back and … redo the plans and update the renderings,” he said. “I was hoping, and maybe it was false hope, that people would say ‘thank you for putting in 1,000 square feet of retail.’” He added that the city of San Diego would confirm that measurements were being made correctly.

Additional controversy

During Lightner’s presentation, two renderings were often displayed behind her. One of them was supplied by the applicant and widely circulated. The other was privately created by an unnamed, outside party and paid for by concerned residents based on the details within the architectural plans.

La Jolla resident Sherri Lightner moderates an organized presentation against the Adelante Townhomes project. Note, in the display behind her, the top rendering was provided by the applicant team, the bottom rendering was created by a third-party based on the architectural plans. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Adelante architect Stephen Dalton expressed concern about the privately created rendering, saying it was “re-enforcing misinformation” and that it “deviates from the proposal in multiple ways. … It doesn’t comply with the design we propose.”

He added that the project complies with the height limitations as outlined in the PDO, but the rendering did not appear to. “I take exception with someone remodeling the building, clearly not following the design and then putting out new information to the public.”

Representatives from Murfey Co. further argued the privately created renderings created a false impression of the size of the proposed building. Lightner countered that the renderings were accurate according to the architectural plans and needed to be created because “we don’t believe your renderings.”

Petition

While no action was taken by the board, a petition was circulated that asks the La Jolla Community Planning Association to take back its vote of approval. It reads: “We, the undersigned residents of Bird Rock, respectfully request that the La Jolla Community Planning Association rescind its approval of the Adelante Project and support the unanimous denial made by the CPA’s Planned District Ordinance Committee [which voted in March that the project does not comply with the PDO, but did not opine further] in that this project does not conform to various requirements of the San Diego Municipal Code, the La Jolla PDO and its Zone 4 requirements.”

It is not yet known when the petition will be submitted to the LJCPA or what action the board might take.

Following the meeting, Murfey Co. principal Russ Murfey told the La Jolla Light he and the team would continue to coordinate with the BRCC “as needed” and that “based on previous statements directly from the BRCC, they have specified in the past that they are not tasked with formally approving designs or developments, so there is no approval to seek. ... We are from this community and we want to see this Bird Rock corridor [of La Jolla Boulevard] succeed as much as they do. Our proposed project, including the added commercial space, accomplishes the communal goal for a vibrant Bird Rock.” ◆