Leaving his mark: La Jolla Boy Scout completes long-awaited bench replacement project in Calumet Park

A project nearly two years in the making was finished the weekend of Sept. 23, when La Jolla Boy Scout and La Jolla High School senior Dashiel Richardson constructed and installed two new memorial benches in Calumet Park and one at the Forward Street overlook in Bird Rock.

And for Dashiel, it came down to the wire.

The bench replacement is Dashiel’s Eagle Scout project, which has to be completed before the Scout turns 18 years old. For Dashiel, who also goes by Dash, that meant completion by Oct. 12. Eagle is the highest achievement in Scouting, and only about 4 percent of Boy Scouts nationwide earn the title. Eagle Scout candidates must complete an “Eagle project” that benefits the community, earn 21 merit badges, participate in a leadership conference and meet other prerequisites.

With just over two weeks to spare, Dashiel, a member of La Jolla Boy Scout Troop 4, said he was relieved to have made the deadline. “It’s an amazing project and I know that it paved the way for my Scouts to take on other big projects like this one. I’m also grateful to my parents who pushed me to get this done. I feel like I made my mark for the better.”

Having frequented Calumet Park since early childhood, Dashiel said when it came time to choose a service project, he wanted it to be there.

“It’s a phenomenal park, but the benches there are in terrible shape,” he said. So he collected approximately $2,600 in donations to buy molds that can be filled with concrete and used to create the frame of a new bench, and volunteered the labor. The molds can be reused, so Dashiel said he hopes they will continue to be used by other local Scouts and “more benches will come.”

The new benches constructed and installed by La Jolla Boy Scout Dashiel Richardson in Calumet Park. (Provided by Shawn Richardson)

In building the benches, he would partially fill the molds with concrete. As the concrete was setting, rebar was added to reinforce the material and wood slats were set to create the seats and backing. All said, it takes seven days for the materials to cure and set. So two weeks before the new benches were installed, the old ones were dismantled and taken away. The plaques on the former benches were removed and cleaned, and re-placed on the new benches.

But the physical labor wasn’t even the hardest part for Dashiel, as several hurdles had to be cleared in the planning process.

“There were hundreds of emails sent between the Department of Parks and Rec, elected officials, and local planning groups to get this approved,” he explained, and that even recruited the help of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

“I saw him at the La Jolla Christmas Parade and talked to him about the challenges I was having in contacting the right people, but his office helped me and I was able to discuss all the factors that needed to be considered and how to get the project approved.”

Furthermore, Dashiel had a plaque commissioned to add to one of the benches to indicate it was an Eagle Scout project. But the factory making the plaque experienced a fire, and his plaque was on backorder for months.

“At one point, I was scared it wouldn’t get approved or done, but I really wanted to do this because I promised the community new benches,” Dashiel said. “I didn’t want to let them down.”

La Jolla Boy Scout and La Jolla High School senior Dashiel Richardson holds the plaque that indicates the new benches are his Eagle Scout project. (Provided by Shawn Richardson)

With the benches complete and in place, Dashiel said he has received positive feedback from parkgoers and city representatives.

Following the installation, senior San Diego park ranger Richard Belesky sent Dashiel an email commending his work, calling the benches “very professional looking.” He also thanked Dashiel for his “quality work” on behalf of the city of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department.

Dashiel’s father, Shawn Richardson, also said he was proud of the project. “We have been going to Calumet Park as a family for a long time, it’s our favorite place to go. With Dash having benches there, I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

From here, Dashiel will submit a project report to the Boy Scouts with the hope that it was enough to earn him the Eagle rank. He expects an answer in the coming weeks.

Dashiel’s project has been underway for almost two years, and it first came on the public radar when the La Jolla Parks & Beaches group lent their support to the project in December 2021.

At the time, LJP&B member and Bird Rock resident Barbara Dunbar said, “Many of the benches at Calumet Park are crumbling and are in need of replacement. … This project has the approval of the Bird Rock Community Council Coastal Overlooks Committee and would be a notable benefit to the neighborhoods of Bird Rock … and to all the visitors who use and enjoy Calumet Park.”

Following the installation, Dunbar applauded his “two years of perseverance,” and called the new benches “fabulous” and said they are “already being used and appreciated by park visitors.” ◆