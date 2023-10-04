La Jolla News Nuggets: Coggan pool reopening, ‘We Care Bags,’ student walkout

Coggan board member and La Jolla High School Assistant Principal Joe Cavaiola shares the history of the Coggan pool and its benefits to the students of the area and La Jolla High School during a donor appreciation event on Oct. 1.

Grand reopening for Coggan pool set for Oct. 15

After a four-month renovation, the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex is set to reopen with a celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public. Games, activities (including maybe one in-pool activity), music and cake will be available. An invitation-only preview reception for donors and supporters of the campaign was held on Oct. 1.

Located on the La Jolla High School campus at 800 Nautilus St., the pool has been closed since May for the first of two phases of the complex’s renovation.

The first phase, funded by money raised by the La Jolla Aquatic Complex Foundation, its nonprofit owner-operator, replaced the concrete pool deck and the plaster inside the pool and installed a new hot tub.

Phase 2, which is expected in 2024 and is being funded by an undisclosed amount by an anonymous donor, will renovate the buildings, locker rooms and bathrooms. The pool will remain open during Phase 2.

National League of Young Men assemble ‘We Care Bags’ for local seniors

Members of the National League of Young Men La Jolla Chapter recently volunteered with Meals on Wheels of San Diego County to assemble 500 small gift bags that will be distributed to seniors within the program this holiday season. Known as “We Care Bags,” they contain useful and fun items including kitchen equipment such as dish towels and jar openers; household items such as frames, playing cards, puzzle books and night lights; or grooming kits with nail clippers, cotton swabs and toothbrushes.

The mission of the National League of Young Men is for mothers and their sons to engage in charitable and community service, cultural experiences, and other leadership opportunities. The program is open to young men and their mothers who live in La Jolla’s 92037 ZIP code or attend a high school in La Jolla. Learn more: nationalleagueofyoungmen.org/la-jolla.

La Jolla students march to stop use of fossil fuels

As part of the Global Climate Strike to show support for ending the use of fossil fuels, La Jolla High School students held a walkout on Sept. 15. Students left the classrooms at 2:45 p.m. and walked to the corner of Fay Avenue and Nautilus Street, where they held signs to show passers-by.

La Jolla High School students march as part of the Global Climate Strike seeking the end of fossil fuel usage. (Riley Lincoln)

“Our goal was to … show that our students will not stand by as politicians throw away our future,” said Emma Weibel, president of the La Jolla High School environmental action club. “We wanted to bring the power that comes with civil protest to our students and teach them that they have a voice. We hoped to show our community and our politicians that this is an issue we care about. And I think we did that.”

The walkout was conducted with the support of La Jolla High School administration.

Salk scientists granted $600K for research from V Foundation

La Jolla-based Salk Institute assistant professors Christina Towers and Deepshika Ramanan have been named V Scholars by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. They will each receive $600,000 over three years to fund their unique cancer research goals.

Towers works to uncover the mechanisms that cancer cells use to recycle nutrients and power-generating mitochondria to grow in low-nutrient environments. She uses a combination of techniques and tools ranging from gene editing and manipulation to three-dimensional miniature organs.

With her V Scholar Award, Towers will investigate these recycling mechanisms in pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers—a statistic that inspired Towers to take on the challenge of pinpointing its weaknesses for therapeutic targeting.

Ramanan works to uncover the mechanisms that underlie cancer and autoimmune diseases. She studies how the maternal immune system changes during pregnancy and breastfeeding and affects immunity and inflammation in babies across multiple generations.

With her V Scholar Award, Ramanan will study the mechanisms by which breast milk factors can shape intestinal microbes and immune cells and potentially protect generations from colorectal cancer.

Blessing of the Pets returns Oct. 8

Pets and their guardians are invited to Congregational Church of La Jolla’s annual Blessing of the Animals at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8, a custom conducted in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi (the patron saint of animals).

Pastor Tim Seery will conduct the ceremony as part of his congregation’s traditional Sunday worship service. The gathering will take place outdoors, on the front lawn of the church at 1216 Cave St.

Dating back to 1889, the Congregational Church of La Jolla is considered La Jolla’s oldest faith community. Its covenant is rooted in the worship tradition brought to America by the Pilgrims in the early 1600s and welcomes all people into its church family.

City seeking input on how to spend federal funds

The city of San Diego is asking for citizen input on how to use $135 million in federal funding to serve and invest in communities. San Diegans are invited to participate in a series of workshops (none of which are in La Jolla) and to take an online survey to help identify priorities as part of the city’s Consolidated Plan, which is prepared every five years.

The planning process is the framework for a communitywide discussion to identify housing, community development and economic development needs and priorities.

The city receives funding from the federal government each year to invest in low- and moderate-income communities. Funding can be used to increase access and availability of affordable housing, to improve sidewalks, parks and libraries, to provide services and shelters for those experiencing homelessness, for public services to support youth, seniors, veterans or other underserved groups, and for employment training and workforce development.

The new Consolidated Plan will cover fiscal years 2025-2029. Learn more or take the survey: research.net/r/sdconplan2023.

$60.70 credit on San Diego electric bills coming

San Diego Gas & Electric customers will get a break on their electric bills in October, with $60.70 being deducted from their statements.

The discounts are part of a statewide program called the California Climate Credit that takes money generated by the state’s cap and trade program that requires power plants, natural gas providers and large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy permits on the carbon pollution they produce.

San Diego Gas & Electric customers will receive a credit automatically applied to their electric bills in October through the California Climate Credit, which is funded by the state’s cap and trade program. (Rob Nikolewski / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, the credits are distributed among all investor-owned utilities in the state. Each year, two credits are applied to electric bills and one is applied to the natural gas bills for utility customers who have gas hookups in their homes. The amount of the credits fluctuates from year to year, depending on the revenue generated by the cap and trade program.

In SDG&E’s service territory, two credits of $60.70 were calculated for electric bills in 2023, along with one credit of $43.40 for customers with natural gas. The utilities commission applied the first $60.70 discount for electricity bills in March and distributed the $43.40 natural gas credit in February.

SDG&E residential customers will see the second $60.70 electric credit on their October statements. However, since billing cycles vary, not every customer will see the bill credit at the same time in October.

Customers of community choice aggregation programs in the San Diego area — San Diego Community Power and the Clean Energy Alliance — will also see the deduction on their October statements. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

County leaders vote to exclude ‘mileage tax’ from future transportation plans

San Diego’s lead transportation agency has made a formal commitment to craft all of its 30-year planning documents without including a regional road user change, sometimes referred to as a “mileage tax,” as a possible financing mechanism or way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

Last month, the San Diego Association of Governments board voted 15-4 to eliminate the controversial, per-mile driving fee from consideration in the 2025 Regional Plan and all future regional plans, which are prepared every four years. The board’s action also prevents agency staff and board members from pursuing legislation to implement the regional road user charge.

The San Diego Association of Governments formally agreed not to include per-mile driving fees in future regional plans. (Hayne Palmour IV / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Once a key component of SANDAG’s long-term vision, the local road user charge was meant to piggyback on a revenue-generating and pollution-reducing concept already in development at the state level. The idea behind the fee is to find a funding source to supplement gas tax revenue, which is dwindling with the proliferation of more fuel-efficient and battery-powered vehicles. At the same time, the charge has been viewed as a way to encourage people to drive less, with SANDAG leaning on the policy to hit regional emissions targets set by the California Air Resources Board.

SANDAG’s plan originally anticipated charging drivers 3.3 cents per mile traveled by 2030 to generate $14.2 billion to pay for some of the transportation projects included in the visioning document. However, the per-mile driving fee is in the process of being stripped from the 2021 plan after the board voted in September 2022 to nix it. An amendment striking the road user charge as a financing strategy from the planning document will go to the board on Oct. 27. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

La Jolla photo scavenger hunt goes unsolved

Did La Jolla Light’s photo scavenger hunt, “Sights that spell La Jolla” stump you? Last week, we ran a series of photos with letters around town that spell “LA JOLLA” along with an added “LJ” and one special symbol. As of the La Jolla Light‘s press deadline, no one has come forward with the correct locations of all the photos. Each is visible from public streets, so look up, down and all around. If you can name where all the photos were taken, email ashleym@lajollalight.com for a special future shoutout.

Free admission for kids at area attractions

More than 50 museums, aquariums, gardens and other attractions across San Diego County offer free admission for children 12 and younger with a paid adult throughout October as part of the “Kids Free” program. The annual program is run by the San Diego Museum Council with the San Diego Tourism Authority and support from First 5 San Diego. For participating venues, visit sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/kidsfree. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆