City to investigate removal of trees in La Jolla Shores

A mound of sawdust remains where some large eucalyptus trees once stood after they were removed by an unknown party and the stumps were ground down.

The city of San Diego is investigating the possibly unpermitted removal of some eucalyptus trees in La Jolla Shores that were cut down by an unknown party in September in front of a commecial building that houses offices at 8110 La Jolla Shores Drive.

Local resident and retired landscape architect Dick Bobertz noticed the trees were missing on Sept. 16. “I observed large stumps near where the trees were,” he said. “And they are large stumps, so I believe they were mature trees.” The stumps have since been ground down.

La Jolla Shores Association president Janie Emerson added that “no one knew” the trees were going to be removed, “and it’s not OK.”

City spokesman Anthony Santacroce said upon initial review, there is not a record of removing the trees by city crews, indicating it might have been done by a private party. A city forester was dispatched on Sept. 29 to verify removal “and confirmed that four eucalyptus street trees were removed and stump grinded. We have begun an investigation into this to determine next steps and we will provide updates as they become available.”

City staff evaluated these eucalyptus trees in November as part of its regular maintenance and they were last trimmed in February.

Large eucalyptus trees once stood next to the building at 8110 La Jolla Shores Drive, but were removed by an unknown party. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Bobertz noted that with the city’s effort to plant canopy trees to meet the terms of its Climate Action Plan, the loss of the trees is disturbing.

“I’m a tree-hugger and a retired landscape architect,” he said. “Mature street trees, increasingly so with climate change, change the environment for the better. They keep the area cooler, they buffer all sorts of road dust and things like that and provide a much more livable environment, as opposed to an area without trees. They contribute to our connection with nature and improve quality of life.”

According to the city, the penalty for removing or damaging trees includes fines in the amount of 300 percent (or up to the maximum amount allowed currently under municipal code) of the assessed value of the tree. City code states these fines “will be levied for anyone found responsible for intentionally removing trees without permit or causing fatal damage to any tree found in the public street rights-rights-of-way. The assessed value will be determined by the City of San Diego Urban Forester.”

It is not yet known if the trees are protected and would be subject to such fines.

San Diego’s climate action plan initially called for tree canopies to cover about 15 percent of the city by 2020. Mayor Todd Gloria recently doubled down on the goal, calling for 35 percent coverage by 2035.

However, progress has been slow. The city has planted about 1,220 trees a year on average since 2020. But officials said in April that it’s losing just as many trees to old age and new development.

The city’s newest goal for canopy coverage would require planting about 100,000 new trees by 2035, or about 8,333 a year. This year, the city estimates it will plant only about 1,000. ◆