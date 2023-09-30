Kumeyaay plaque installed on La Jolla’s Coast Walk Trail with ‘digital monument for the future’

A plaque on a rock on Coast Walk Trail includes a message written in Kumeyaay and a QR code for an augmented reality experience at the site.

To honor the Kumeyaay Native Americans that used the coastline of La Jolla, a plaque was recently installed on a rock at the end of the Coast Walk Trail. The plaque features a message in Kumeyaay with a QR code that visitors can scan to get the English translation and be taken to an augmented reality site to learn more about the Kumeyaay usage of that area.

At a private ceremony on Sept. 26, the site was unveiled and blessed by local tribal representatives. The public unveiling was Sept. 29 as part of the Cocktails on Coast Walk fundraiser.

The message on the plaque is written in Kumeyaay, but translates into English as “Since time [immemorial] the Kumeyaay people have walked these shores here at Kulaaxuuy (La Jolla). The creation story of the Kumeyaay begins with the shores of Kulaaxuuy beach and continues to the desert. Our women carry our Howuka for all generations both contemporary and for the future.”

“The history of La Jolla … starts with the Kumeyaay and acknowledging the Kumeyaay was the intent of this,” Friends of Coast Walk president Brenda Fake told those gathered during the private unveiling.

To get the plaque fabricated with appropriate language and features, Fake connected with La Jolla resident and creator of the OurWorlds app Kilma Lattin (Pala tribe, Kuupangaxwichem) and local tribal representatives Stan Rodriguez and Johnny Bear Contreras.

Rodriguez and Contreras crafted the wording on the plaque, and Lattin created the augmented reality experience for the site.

“I do not speak for the Kumeyaay, but we are here in Kumeyaay territory,” Lattin said, adding that the effort to have Kumeyaay representation was “the right idea, especially in La Jolla where there are a lot of locals, but the original inhabitants of this area go overlooked.” The term Kumeyaay translates as “people of the west,” with the word “meyaay” meaning “steep” or “cliff.”

Samantha Pinto from the Jamul Indian Village, Kilma Lattin and Ed McEnespy from the Rincon Indian Reservation lift the tarp to unveil the new plaque on Coast Walk Trail. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Those that open the QR code will be given three options: to hear the spoken word of the plaque and its translation from Kumeyaay to English; an augmented reality experience that would show a digital scan of objects and activities that would have been found when the Kumeyaay were the inhabitants of the area superimposed over what is currently there; and to hear a story that explains the importance of the area to the Kumeyaay.

“In three different ways … we have transformed this public place into an interactive, immersive learning experience. I feel like that is the future, and I’m grateful to be on the forefront of that,” Lattin told the La Jolla Light.

He said the QR code is creating a “digital monument for the future” and would facilitate the transfer of knowledge that “happens experientially in nature.”

He explained, “I like virtual reality, but the idea of being locked in your room in a virtual world really robs us of the beauty that was given to us by the creator and the beauty we have created as communities and as people.”

Fundraising for the fabrication itself was shepherded by La Jolla High School students and brothers Nick and Nate Thomson. After volunteering with a past Friends of Coast Walk Trail weed-pulling party, Nate inquired about additional service projects they could do. At Fake’s recommendation, they started fundraising and collected $5,000 from local donors.

At the Sept. 26 unveiling, Ed McEnespy from the Rincon Indian Reservation gave a blessing and explained that proximity to the water is part of the creation story for the Kumeyaay.

“We are on the territory of the Kumeyaay people, this is a place to stand and have your hearts be good … and for non-Natives to enrich the culture of the Kumeyaay people,” he said.

McEnespy noted that other local tribes “are doing their best to preserve the culture” and that Kumeyaay representatives “have come a long way in doing that.”

At the unveiling, he asked that the ancestors “that suffered the atrocities of those that have traced this land, know the sadness but also know the joy that they are still here. The Kumeyaay are a resilient people.”

Kilma Lattin and Brenda Fake with the recently unveiled plaque honoring Kumeyaay Native Americans. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

In addition to the plaque, La Jolla has a Kumeyaay bedrock mortar, or milling stone, preserved in Cuvier Park. The original mortar was removed and stored to accommodate the construction of a sidewalk next to the park, but it was reinstalled in 2019. Two years later, members of various tribal councils conducted a blessing ceremony to commemorate the return and recognize the installation of a plaque at the site.

La Jolla is also home to what is known as the Spindrift Site, considered a regionally significant archaeological site, which is recognized by the city of San Diego as having Kumeyaay significance because of artifacts found there. Various segments of the Spindrift Site have been designated historic by the San Diego Historical Resources Board.

The most recent of which was designated in September 2022, when HRB reports stated, “This site encompasses a large habitation area known to its Kumeyaay inhabitants as Mut kula xuy/Mut lah hoy ya (‘place of many caves’). The area is composed of several large midden areas, temporary camps, pottery and lithic scatters, various shell scatters, and burials found throughout multiple, consecutive layers representative of different cultural phases found in the San Diego region.”

Lattin said San Diego has “the most Indian tribes of any other county in the United States, with 18 or some count 19,” including Kumeyaay/Diegueno, Luiseño, Cahuilla and Cupeño.

These tribes would often travel on what is now Highway 76 to reach the coast for trade and commerce, he said. “That is the past, but what we represent are the stewards of that past … and the future and being here in the present. It is our job to carry that torch and carry it forward to the 21st century. That’s what this plaque does, it honors the past … and builds a bridge to the future by using the technology of now.”

Coast Walk Trail lies between Coast Walk (a short street west of Torrey Pines Road between Prospect Place and Amalfi Street) and Goldfish Point, and includes a walking path and bridge. Friends of Coast Walk Trail has worked with the city of San Diego for years to secure a right-of-entry permit to privately raise funds for and make repairs to the trail.

Learn more: friendsofcoastwalk.org/kumeyaay. ◆