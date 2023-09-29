Whaling Bar in La Jolla set to open in early 2024

A rendering of the planned interior of the Whaling Bar in La Jolla, which is scheduled to open in early 2024.

Eyeing an early 2024 opening, renovation is fully underway to bring back La Jolla’s beloved Whaling Bar. This week, management at La Valencia Hotel released preview images of what patrons can expect.

Taking notes from surveys and comments from past guests of the Whaling Bar, the design will “seamlessly blend old-world charm with contemporary sophistication” according to press material, and is being executed in partnership with Schoos Design, which has created restaurant spaces across the country and in China, including Puesto and Herringbone in La Jolla.

“Stepping into The Whaling Bar, you’ll be enveloped by soft, curvy ceilings and walls adorned in soothing, inviting colors. Brass accents throughout the bar transport guests to a bygone era, evoking a sense of vintage glamor and nostalgia,” states a press release. “Cantilevered tables, stately wood columns, and sleek marble slab countertops elevate the bar and dining experience, offering a sophisticated and upscale atmosphere for guests to enjoy.”

In 2021, plans were announced to bring the Whaling Bar back at its original location. The hotel issued a survey that year about the features that guests would like to see and received more than 300 responses. At the time, marketing director Annalise Dewhurst said the hotel was “aiming to finalize a design that celebrates the Whaling Bar’s rich history.”

Some of the top themes among the survey responses, La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker previously told the La Jolla Light, were nods to the original Whaling Bar, such as booths, a dark space and the return of the Whaling Bar mural.

“We were kind of surprised by how many people used those two words [“booth” and “dark”] in what they wanted,” she said. “It was really interesting and a great experience to go through the responses to make sure the design was on the right path. There were a lot of really amazing stories, and they continue to come through.”

Thus, there will also be recessed booths, scattered casual seating and “intimate lighting,” reflective of the wants of Whaling Bar loyalists.

Dark spaces and booths were some key features Whaling Bar guests wanted to see in the new iteration, and were integrated into the interior design. (Provided by La Valencia Hotel/Rendering by Schoos Design)

Shoemaker added that the current design “symbolizes our commitment to preserving the legacy of La Valencia and creating new, unforgettable experiences for our guests. We look forward to sharing the magic that made the original Whaling Bar iconic while ushering in a new era of timeless elegance and legendary hospitality that defines La Valencia.”

In May, Shoemaker said the hotel had chosen restaurant group SDCM as its operating partner for the Whaling Bar. Other eating and drinking spots in the hotel will continue to be run by La Valencia.

SDCM — which also operates establishments such as Kettner Exchange in Little Italy, The Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach and Vin de Syrah in downtown San Diego — will lead day-to-day operations, including development of a cocktail and complementary bar menu, with beverage director Eric Johnson and executive chef Brian Redzikowski.

La Valencia opened as an apartment hotel in December 1926. The nautical-themed Whaling Bar cocktail lounge opened in 1949 and regularly played host to children’s author Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss), novelist Raymond Chandler and Hollywood luminary Gregory Peck.

The Whaling Bar officially closed in February 2013 and became Cafe La Rue later that year. Cafe La Rue closed as part of the plans to bring back the Whaling Bar.