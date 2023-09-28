Summer reading: La Jolla student spends vacation recording audiobooks for hospitalized children

A La Jolla Elementary School fourth-grader has taken the idea of summer reading to a whole new level this year.

Nine-year-old Samira Sahni spent her summer vacation from school recording audio versions of books that will later be available to children at local hospitals through the Ronald McDonald House charities.

She was introduced to the idea through her mother Mala Mathur’s company, ServiceNow, and its giving back volunteer program. However, Mathur notes, “It’s usually just employees or adults that participate.”

But over the summer, Samira read and recorded 20 children’s books that will be available on-demand to patients undergoing treatments and meant to uplift the spirits of children who are hospitalized and away from their families.

“My colleagues at ServiceNow were really impressed that someone so young is inspired to volunteer their time during their summer break,” Mathur said. “We hope it will encourage more kids to volunteer their time.”

As an avid bibliophile, Samira said the idea of spending her summer reading was exciting. “I read like crazy,” she said. “I have to be told to not read at the dinner table, so when I realized some kids might not have access to books, I wanted to do this [project]. I thought if I recorded them they could feel the love of reading that I have and [develop] a love of books.”

In daily sessions, Samira would take books she thought other children might enjoy and practiced reading them to learn where she could interject different voices or where she needed to enunciate. She would then read them aloud into a recorder to create an audiobook-type file.

“Different kids like different books, so depending on the person that would read or listen, I wanted to record different books,” Samira said. “Some were picture books, some were short books, some were chapter books. … When I did the audiobooks, I tried to use different voices because characters look and act different, so I tried my best to do different voices or add extra details that aren’t in the story. Not a lot, but I just want to make sure the kid understands what’s going on. If they don’t understand it, they can’t re-read the book, so I wanted to make it as detailed as possible.”

La Jolla Elementary School student Samira Sahni as she prepares to record an audiobook. (Provided by Mala Mathur)

She would often add sound effects like “boom” or the crackling of a fire when they might take place in the story to help paint a fuller picture.

Two books she particularly enjoyed recording were about happiness and reflecting.

“I thought it would be perfect so other kids in the hospital could hear about hope and happiness, and if they aren’t happy, that it’s OK to be upset,” she said. “These books are great for reflecting.”

Overall, Samira said she found the experience enjoyable. “These kids need to know someone cares about them. I can’t be there to take care of them, but I can let them know someone cares for them.”

And her mother could not be more proud. “I think everyone should give back, and that goes for kids too,” Mathur said. “I see her as an example of something special that kids can do.” ◆