La Jolla News Nuggets: Fourth lifeguard at La Jolla Shores, Bird Rock remodel project, beach stairs, more

La Jolla Shores tower gets fourth full-time lifeguard

During the recent La Jolla Town Council forum on public safety, San Diego lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens said a fourth year-round permanent lifeguard was assigned to La Jolla Shores. “Before it was three permanent lifeguards and a sergeant, which was adequate, it worked for … 40 years but when we get a cliff [rescue] call, it leaves the rest of the beach stretched thin.” A night crew sergeant was also added to the team. “It’s tremendously helpful to the overall operation,” he added.

Bird Rock remodel project headed for city review

Rather than return to La Jolla’s community planning groups for review, a project planned for the Bird Rock neighborhood is scheduled for a city of San Diego hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, with online viewing and participation.

The property is at 625 Wrelton Drive, and its renovation includes a 186-square-foot first-floor addition, a 2,074-square-foot second-floor addition and a 115-square-foot third-story addition, along with decks.

Applicant representative Phil Quatrino told the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee in May that the project would “open up the house to the exterior” and keep its footprint close to what currently exists. But the height, overall size and compatibility with the neighborhood worried some who attended.

Quatrino returned to the DPR on June 20, where the project was approved 4-3.

At the Aug. 3 La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting, trustees voted 10-4 to return the proposal to the DPR for further review. However, the applicant team was granted a city hearing instead. Learn more: sandiego.gov/development-services and click on “Public hearings, meeting and notices.”

Spindrift Drive working group to meet Sept. 29

An ad-hoc group of volunteers looking to improve the beach access stairs off Spindrift Drive are going to hold their next meeting at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at 2000 Spindrift Drive, adjacent to The Marine Room restaurant.

The project, in the works since 2018, is intended to improve conditions that have been blamed for slips and injuries over the years at the stairway between The Marine Room restaurant and a private residence. Walkers and swimmers often use it to get to the beach.

The beach access next to The Marine Room in The Shores, for which improvements are planned. (Courtesy of Patrick Ahern)

During an Aug. 10 meeting at the site with a volunteer working group looking to renovate the walkway to make it safer, several people spoke of a need for an updated survey of the property lines, a soil study of what is under the walkway, and a condition report about the nearby stormwater lines.

The next meeting will go over the findings of these soils studies, topographical surveys, possible funding sources, timelines and next steps.

Menehune surf contest coming Oct. 7

Applications are being accepted through Friday, Sept. 29, for the annual Menehune junior surf contest, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at La Jolla Shores.

Longboard and shortboard divisions are offered for boys and girls in various age groups 16 and younger, including the Super Menehunes for 7-year-olds and under.

The Menehune contest, touted as the granddaddy of all junior surf contests, was first held at La Jolla Shores in 1965 and was won by a young girl, Margot Godfrey (Oberg), a future world champion.

For more information or to register, visit windanseasurfclub.org.

La Jolla Library to host Filipino events in October

In honor of Filipino American History Month of October, the La Jolla/Riford Library is hosting a series of storytimes, film screenings and activities.

A cultural exhibit will be on view Oct. 1-17 and Oct. 24-31 in the patio room. One-time events start with Spanish and Tagalog storytime at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. The next day, the Filipino-American History Month Festival will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, featuring folk dances, singers, food and more. Soon after, the library will screen “Easter Sunday,” featuring comedian Jo Koy, at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

Learn more and see the full lineup of activities at lajollalibrary.org.

UCSD establishes lupus research fund

To advance research and patient care for those suffering from lupus — an autoimmune disease that can affect a host of different body parts including skin, joints and a variety of organs — William Wolfe and his family have donated $1.6 million to establish the Wolfe Lupus Research Fund at UC San Diego. In recognition of the gift, Dr. Kenneth Kalunian, who is a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine and director of the UC San Diego Lupus Center, will hold the title of Wolfe Family Director.

“UC San Diego is home to one of only a handful of lupus centers around the country,” said Kalunian. “We are so grateful for this generous gift from Bill Wolfe and his family, which will further support the center’s excellence and allow us to expand our efforts in finding innovative treatments for lupus, caring for patients suffering from the devastating disease and continuing to build a network of researchers and patients who are working together to combat this condition.”

Wolfe and his family are no strangers to the effects of lupus. His daughter, Jacqueline, has suffered from a particularly challenging case of the condition, requiring multiple hospital stays.

“My daughter has tried over 50 different medications. She has spent weeks in the intensive care unit,” said Wolfe. “She is stable now, and it is in large part because Dr. Kalunian refused to give up. My hope is that this will provide support so that UC San Diego can provide that same excellent care for more lupus patients from around the country.”

In addition to providing discretionary funds to support lupus research, Wolfe’s gift will also provide funding for a full-time clinical patient services manager dedicated to responding to the needs of lupus patients. The funds will also support the recruitment of an early-career faculty clinician focused on lupus, with the goal of training the next generation of top researchers in the field.

YAAANA seeking donations to stay in Village location

Without some major contributions in the coming weeks, the La Jolla-based Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA) is facing the loss of its 1128 Wall St. location.

The organization has raised enough funds to stay at its current location through the month of October, but unless it raises just over $9,000, it will not be able to remain through the end of the year.

“Over the years, we have been relentless in our pursuit of providing the La Jolla community with a rich tapestry of cultural offerings, both in-person and online. Our repertoire includes musical concerts, captivating performances, thought-provoking exhibits, enlightening lectures, and engaging classes,” said YAAANA art assistant Claire Schaller.

Without sufficient support, YAAANA will likely transition to a short-term lease arrangement or contemplate relocation out of San Diego. Management is also reaching out to the city of San Diego for support.

“This year, we didn’t have as many donations or as much support as we have in the past, but we want to stay in The Village,” said YAAANA founder Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh. “We’re looking for any help we can get, and have naming opportunities for those that help us.”

Learn more or donate: yiddishlandcalifornia.org/donate2023.

Little blue penguins lead Birch Aquarium to record attendance

A new habitat featuring the smallest species of penguins in the world has proven immensely popular at UC San Diego’s Birch Aquarium, helping lead to record attendance.

Aquarium officials say the Birch attracted 523,703 visitors during the fiscal year that ended on June 30. It was the first time the aquarium attracted more than 500,000 people, and it broke the standing record of 496,651 visitors set during the year ending on June 30, 2019.

In July 2022, Birch opened a $2.8 million habitat for little blue penguins, which stand less than 1 foot tall and weigh only 2 to 3 pounds. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Just over a year ago, Birch opened a $2.8 million habitat for little blue penguins, noisy but cute birds that stand only 10 to 12 inches tall and weigh about 3 pounds. The habitat represents the biggest expansion at Birch in more than 30 years, and one of its most sophisticated animal care centers.

The aquarium also prospered due to “our new Behind-the-Scenes Tours, extended Seasonal Hours, Oceans at Night 21-and-up events, and the opening of our ‘Blue Beach’ installation,” said Harry Helling, executive director of the aquarium, which is part of UCSD’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Birch also drew a lot of attention from the public in March when an unusually large number of weedy seadragons — about 70 — were hatched at the aquarium. The tiny creatures have long been a favorite because of their ethereal appearance and curious way of hanging in the water column. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Town & Gown committee to resume meeting for the year

The first meeting of 2023-24 Town & Gown committee will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Joya Kitchen, 10275 Science Center Drive. Town & Gown is an official support group of the UC San Diego Foundation, which seeks to provide undergraduate student scholarships, integrate and engage residents of the local communities in the life of UC San Diego, and to develop informed members who strengthen the university as its advocates.

In addition to its philanthropic work, the group holds monthly luncheon meetings from October through May. These meetings include presentations by prominent faculty from all UCSD departments and schools. Lectures address pressing issues, current events, creative work and new research and ideas being developed at UCSD.

To learn more, email townandgown@ucsd.edu.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆