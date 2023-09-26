La Jolla family files complaint with the city over broken brow ditch following mudslide

A mudslide to the back of a Via Capri property was believed to have been caused by a problematic concrete ditch on the other side of the hill, the homeowners say.

A La Jolla family has filed a claim against the city of San Diego following a mudslide and flood that damaged the backyard and some of the back-facing features of their Via Capri house earlier this year. The flood and mudslide, Habib and Farideh Fakhrai say, stemmed from a broken concrete ditch on city property that abuts their house that has been causing runoff problems for years.

The Fakhrais seek reimbursement of expenses they have already incurred to pay for repairs and want the city to cover the cost of future repairs and fix the ditch. City spokesman Arian Collins said the city does not comment on pending claims and could not address the status of the Fakhrais’ complaint.

The couple filed the claim on Sept. 15 based on what they see as a lack of action to repair the concrete ditch before it caused a flood in their backyard on March 16 during a rainstorm. That morning, Farideh said, she awoke to her house trembling and a loud rumbling sound.

“I came downstairs and looked out the kitchen window and saw this mudslide and a tree coming down,” she said. “I was so scared … our house would flood.”

The mudslide came by way of debris from a hillside in their backyard that was moved to the ground and pressed up against the house, and it knocked out a support beam for a balcony on the second floor.

In seeking the cause of the mudslide, Habib and some family friends climbed to the edge of their property and looked over a fence to what they say is city property to find the broken ditch was pushing the water up and “shooting it” toward the Fakhrais’ yard, Farideh said. The water runoff continued for days, the couple added.

The concrete ditch — which the city of San Diego calls a brow ditch and others have called a swale — runs east-west behind a cul-de-sac in the 7100 block (north end) of La Jolla Scenic Drive South. It bisects a trail that leads from the dead end of La Jolla Scenic Drive South to the top of Mount Soledad. The Fakhrais’ property is on the other side of the cul-de-sac.

Fellow nearby resident Purushotham Kotha has been reporting the broken ditch to the city since 2019, citing “serious and dangerous flooding” of La Jolla Scenic Drive South, with water “basically flooding down the hill itself to the base of Mount Soledad.”

However, the city has yet to make or schedule repairs.

A ruptured brow ditch on Mount Soledad that has caused water to run off into the street. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Following the March mudslide, Habib and Farideh said they made multiple phone calls to various city departments seeking assistance.

“I was given the runaround,” said Habib. “Every place I called, they sent me to another phone number.”

The family got a response almost a week later, and engineers were dispatched to the house for evaluation. “They inspected the place, and they were sympathetic, but after that … we never heard from them,” Habib said.

Collins noted that response times on claims “can vary greatly depending upon the circumstances.”

After a few weeks, they tried calling again to follow up. And another two engineers came to the house. “The final verdict was they were going to report it and we had to send them documents, so I would send them documents,” Habib said. “They would look at them and say, ‘no we need this,’ or ‘no we needed that.’ It felt like a runaround.”

In email correspondence shared with the La Jolla Light, city representatives stated that the Fakhrais did not provide sufficient documentation of where easements are surrounding the property, which would indicate ownership and maintenance responsibilities.

However, city spokesman Ramon Galindo previously told the Light that the Stormwater Department was aware of the ditch failure and that it would be evaluated “among other Stormwater priority repairs throughout the city.” He also said the ditch was built as part of the development of the adjacent community along La Jolla Scenic Drive South and Via Capri.

City employees will “continue to monitor its condition,” Galindo said, along with possibly setting up devices or methods to help manage stormwater runoff.

Following the mudslide, the Fakhrais say they have spent $21,000 to remove the mud and treat their pool. The estimated cost of future repairs is reportedly an additional $45,000, according to the couple.

“We had to pull from our retirement to pay for this, so I’m worried [about our finances],” Farideh said. “What are we going to do after this? This is our retirement money. My husband and I worked all our lives, I taught at UCSD and finally when we were able to buy this house 18 years ago … I wanted to have a place where my grandchildren could play. I was happy they would have a space. But this year, I told them it is not safe to play here.”

She said that during Tropical Storm Hilary in August, “I didn’t sleep at all that night. I thought, what if the water comes back and gets into the house? It scared me to death. I prayed all night.”

Habib added that with more rain expected next year, should the city not fix the ditch, “The water is going to come directly toward it. They should fix the issue to move [water runoff] away from us.” ◆