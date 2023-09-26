La Jolla Country Day hosts schoolwide Holocaust remembrance event with Butterfly Project

For the 2023 Butterfly Project day at La Jolla Country Day School, students formed the shapes of three butterflies on the school’s football field.

La Jolla Country Day School is continuing to expand its efforts to raise campuswide awareness of the Holocaust remembrance initiative known as The Butterfly Project, and held a schoolwide activity on Sept. 20.

Butterfly Project events are intended to commemorate and remember children lost in the Holocaust. The La Jolla Country Day School event included students in 15 grades from pre-kindergarten to high school, plus faculty and staff, coming together to paint 1,500 ceramic butterflies (with each butterfly representing a child lost between 1938 and 1945 during the Holocaust, Nazi Germany’s drive to exterminate European Jews); a guest speaker; and students coming together for the closing ceremony on the football field to form the shape of three butterflies.

“I felt proud that we were doing this and made it happen,” said 16-year-old La Jolla Country Day School junior and student liaison Gabriel Rosen-Ahmed. “I was proud to see my classmates actively paying attention and being diligent and respectful. We also talked about belonging and how we create that culture on campus. It was the mission for the day because, through this event, we were reminded of horrors that emerge from exclusion and mistreatment.”

He explained that students from the lower, middle and upper schools — representing elementary school to high school age students — were split into two groups. One group had a painting session all together and the other watched a concert of school singing groups that performed songs about hope. Then the two groups switched so everyone on campus could engage in all the activities.

The school hosted a similar event in 2018 for the entire student body. That event included speakers, concerts, readings and painting ceramic butterflies and culminated with students forming a huge butterfly on the football field.

“What’s beautiful about this year’s event is that the students that were younger and experiencing this for the first time in 2018 are now older and leading the activities and discussions,” Gabriel said. “They were taught these important lessons, and now it’s their turn to educate.”

During the painting session, older and younger students at La Jolla Country Day School worked side by side to paint 1,500 ceramic butterflies. (Provided by La Jolla Country Day School)

Soon after, local Holocaust survivor Ben Midler addressed the entire student body to discuss the role of hope in him surviving the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“You could see the sadness on everyone’s faces when he spoke,” Gabriel said. “To see someone who lost his siblings but kept going on the hope that they were alive, it’s surreal to be in the presence of something like that. We would read about it, but to hear it first hand is different.”

To conclude the event, at the end of Midler’s talk, the students formed three butterflies on the football field.

The ceramic butterflies that were painted will later be converted into a permanent installation on campus.

“That whole day was an education day, but keeping the [butterflies] up is for remembrance … so students can continue to understand what they mean. It’s a constant reminder and a symbol of connectivity. You see that and can reflect and appreciate,” Gabriel said. He said he hopes other schools would host Butterfly Project days as well to continue raising awareness.

According to its website, The Butterfly Project was co-founded in 2006 by educator Jan Landau and artist Cheryl Rattner Price at San Diego Jewish Academy. The pair wanted to take Holocaust education out of the textbook and bring it to life in a way that inspires students to make the world a better place, using its lessons to teach about the dangers of hatred and bigotry through art.

Learn more: thebutterflyprojectnow.org. ◆