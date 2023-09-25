Strings for Sight: La Jolla student raises money for eye care in India

Music may be an auditory experience, but Bishop’s School senior Rithvik Raguram is using it to raise money to help improve the vision of those in rural India. Through the Strings for Sight club he founded, Rithvik has raised almost $6,000 to send to an organization there that hosts outreach events or “camps” in which patients can have their eyesight evaluated and treated, or undergo reparative surgeries at no cost.

“There are more than 39 million people in the world that are completely blind, and even more that are on track to become blind,” Rithvik said. “People don’t know or hear about the blindness crisis, which is why I started the club my freshman year.”

He knew he wanted to use concert performances as a fundraising mechanism, but given the COVID-19 pandemic limited concerts and gatherings, Rithvik decided to record and collect videos of he and his friends performing their respective instruments and show the videos to potential donors. Rithvik plays guitar, hence the name Strings for Sight.

“We have raised almost $6,000, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but a dollar in India goes much farther than it does here,” Rithvik said. “The donations fund [doctor’s] expenses and the cost of taking care of the patients during these camps. The patients at the camp are bused to where they need to be and they get an assessment. Soon after, if needed, they get signed up for surgery at a proper hospital.”

Bishop’s School senior Rithvik Raguram is the founder of Strings for Sight. (Provided by Rithvik Raguram)

He noted that, for many of these patients, the cause of their vision impairment is cataracts (a clouding of the lens of the eye) and lack of access to preventative care.

“Cataract surgery takes 15 minutes, and it’s crazy to think there are people who have lived blind for years and years, even though a 15-minute surgery would have saved them,” Rithvik said. Having seen the camps firsthand and volunteered at five of them (three in the last year), he said that knowledge is “bittersweet.”

Rithvik explained, “We help so many people all at once, with surgeries and giving them glasses, which I feel great about, but at the same time, we want to do more.”

Looking to expand the Strings for Sight offerings, he said he wants to start hosting in-person fundraising concerts.

“I’ve always been interested in music and grew up performing. I’ve just always had a passion for it. When I’m onstage, I feel like I’m bringing joy,” Rithvik said. “So I want to host something with a variety of performers to raise even more money. My other hope is that it will raise awareness of this issue, so people will stand up and get involved. I want that to snowball.”

A date or venue for the first concert has not been decided yet.

“This effort makes me feel great but also reinforces my beliefs in my ability in what I can do with a little bit of effort and organization,” Rithvik said. “It feels good to have done this work. This has been the highlight of my high school career and seeing it worked out and have had an impact is heartwarming.”

Learn more: stringsforsight.com. ◆