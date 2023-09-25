Fit for a queen: La Jolla student leading prom dress drive for Princess Project

Princess Project volunteers and local students (from left) Annalyse Abrams, Riley Lincoln, Calleigh LaMarche and Madeline Lane are working to collect prom dresses for the spring.

San Diego schools may have just recently gotten underway, but some students are already thinking about prom in the spring. Specifically, Madeline Lane, a junior at the Bishop’s School and member of the National Charity League San Diego Chapter.

Madeline is partnering with the San Diego-based Princess Project to host a prom dress drive at schools across San Diego, to collect gowns that will in turn be distributed for free to those that need them. The dress drive officially starts on Oct. 15, with the Bishop’s School at 7607 La Jolla Blvd. being a donation site, and will continue until February.

She is also partnering with other local students Annalyse Abrams and Calleigh LaMarche to set up a donation site at La Jolla High School. An email address is also being established so donors can request that their dresses be picked up.

“There is a big push for sustainable fashion, but with prom dresses, they get worn once and then they go in the closet,” Madeline said, adding that long, on-trend dresses in sizes 0, 00 and 14 and up are in demand. However, shorter dresses and other types of formal wear and accessories are also being accepted.

According to the Princess Project, dresses should be from 2017 to present, clean and free of damage, and in excellent condition. Princess Project cannot accept garments that are considered out of style, anything broken or stained, shoes, makeup, casual or semi-formal clothing, wedding dresses or tuxedos.

Through the Princess Project, dresses are given away for free during what are called boutique nights and giveaway events that start as prom season gets closer. During these events, students can book an appointment and peruse the donated dresses at the Princess Project’s Westfield Mission Valley dress store.

“I love volunteering there during these events because I get to talk with other teens about sustainable fashion and see the looks on their faces when they get their dresses,” Madeline said. “We have seen some gorgeous dresses in that store and it’s amazing that they are continuing to be worn.”

Madeline was connected to the Princess Project a year and a half ago through NCL, a mother-daughter philanthropy organization in which participants engage in community service projects to gain leadership experience. She has been involved since middle school, during which time she and her mother, Jill, volunteered with local food banks and humane societies.

But as NCL participants get into their teens, there is more emphasis in the daughters leading the projects. So, in recent years, Madeline has taken on service projects with the city of San Diego’s department of Parks & Recreation to lead outdoor activities for those with disabilities, and volunteer projects at the city’s public libraries.

“NCL is big on providing the woman-power behind these efforts, we believe in hands-on philanthropy,” she said. “And I enjoy making an impact, and when there is a face-to-face aspect and I can work with the same group multiple times, we make these real connections. It’s amazing.”

Learn more about the Princess Project at: princessprojectsd.org. ◆