Advertisement
News

Photo scavenger hunt: Sights that spell La Jolla

lj-photo-hunt-1.jpg
1/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter L?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-2.jpg
2/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter A?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-3.jpg
3/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter J?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-4.jpg
4/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter O?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-5.jpg
5/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter L?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-6.jpg
6/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter L?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-7.jpg
7/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter A?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-8.jpg
8/9
Where in La Jolla are the letters LJ?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-photo-hunt-9.jpg
9/9
Where in La Jolla is this seashell emblem?  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Share

Attention, our eagle-eyed La Jolla Light readers, it’s time for our end-of-summer photo scavenger hunt. This year, we present a series of photos featuring letters on local landmarks from Bird Rock to La Jolla Shores that spell “LA JOLLA” along with an added “LJ” and one special symbol.

Each is visible from public streets, so look up, down and all around. Can you identify all the locations? If so, email them to ashleym@lajollalight.com for a special future shoutout. ◆

News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement