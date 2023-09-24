Photo scavenger hunt: Sights that spell La Jolla

Attention, our eagle-eyed La Jolla Light readers, it’s time for our end-of-summer photo scavenger hunt. This year, we present a series of photos featuring letters on local landmarks from Bird Rock to La Jolla Shores that spell “LA JOLLA” along with an added “LJ” and one special symbol.

Each is visible from public streets, so look up, down and all around. Can you identify all the locations? If so, email them to ashleym@lajollalight.com for a special future shoutout. ◆