Photo scavenger hunt: Sights that spell La Jolla
1/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter L? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
2/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter A? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
3/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter J? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
4/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter O? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
5/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter L? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
6/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter L? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
7/9
Where in La Jolla is this letter A? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
8/9
Where in La Jolla are the letters LJ? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
9/9
Where in La Jolla is this seashell emblem? (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Share
Attention, our eagle-eyed La Jolla Light readers, it’s time for our end-of-summer photo scavenger hunt. This year, we present a series of photos featuring letters on local landmarks from Bird Rock to La Jolla Shores that spell “LA JOLLA” along with an added “LJ” and one special symbol.
Each is visible from public streets, so look up, down and all around. Can you identify all the locations? If so, email them to ashleym@lajollalight.com for a special future shoutout. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.