La Jolla projects nab dozens of Orchid award nominations for architecture

A wild number of La Jolla and UC San Diego properties are nominated for the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s Orchids awards this year — making up almost 20 percent of the 110 citywide nominations.

The Orchids & Onions awards look at projects completed in the past three years and give out Orchids (“best”) and Onions (“worst”) in the categories of architecture, landscape architecture, historic preservation, interior design and miscellaneous.

Here is a list of the La Jolla projects, along with comments from the Orchids & Onions nominations as to why. All of the nominees are for Orchids (there were no Onion nominees in La Jolla).

Marisi — Orchid nominee for Interior Design

“Creating a space reminiscent of an Italian escape to a homey villa, Marisi’s bold architecture and vibrant decor capture the elements of the Amalfi coast with a nostalgic and comforting ambiance of a traditional Italian trattoria. The restaurant’s showstopping elements include a 10-foot brick and tiled Italian hearth, an expansive sunlit patio, sweeping ceilings with arched walkways, ‘The Lemon Room’ and a circular bar.”

Orli La Jolla — Orchid nominee for Interior Design

“Orli is located in a transformed 1910-era private residence originally designed by California architect Irving Gill, that until recently, has been run as a bed & breakfast. … Throughout Orli you’ll find nods to Gill’s architectural style and early 20th century design, as well as iconic elements inspired by La Jolla’s history and natural beauty, like the custom hand-blown chandeliers that emulate the nearby tide pools, and sleek, high-tech features that bring the historic property into the modern era.”

The Orli hotel at 7753 Draper Ave. when it was being renovated. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Paradisaea Restaurant — Orchid nominee for Historic Preservation and Interior Design

“The sweeping compound roofline, unique building geometry and expansive glass storefront that anchors the bustling corner of La Jolla Boulevard and Bird Rock Avenue has been an iconic presence in the neighborhood since its construction. … Updates included a complete overhaul of the buildings’ mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, plus exhaustive seismic and accessibility upgrades … restoring some of its wooden storefronts to their original configuration, and renovating the entire street corner with new sidewalks. … Grass cloth wallpaper and white oak battens line the surrounding walls, guiding guests past a capiz shell curtain into the main dining area. A large tropical mural painted by artist Eva Struble adorns the back wall with custom tables made by Josh Herman.”

Friendly Wall at La Jolla Recreation Center — Orchid nominee for Public Art

“The Sneaks Summer Classic is an annual community basketball tournament at the La Jolla Recreation Center. To complement the high level of basketball, Friendly Futures designed … [a temporary wall featuring] the tournament bracket for every player to take a portrait commemorating the day … mini hoops for kids to shoot a basketball, merch from local vendors, and a community mural for people to express their favorite parts of San Diego basketball culture. … The artwork wasn’t finished until the end of the event, as it required the community to contribute to its completed state.”

Queenstown Village — Orchid nominee for Interior Design

“A cozy cocktail corner dubbed the Crystal Cove [within Queenstown Village] affords guests an opportunity to sit under a canopy of kelp and shimmering glass lanterns whereas the energized ‘Sheep-Easy,’ a sleek lounge wrapped in dramatic drapery, hammered metal mirrors and Queenstown’s signature sheep floating overhead, provides a stimulating visual display. Moss covered with a massive, suspended floral and greenery filled chandelier, the expansive Grand Pavilion serves as the main dining room.”

La Jolla Family Office — Orchid nominee for Architectural Light Environmental Graphics and Interior Design

“Inspired by the idea to create an office that would function as an art gallery, SD Design Studio adapted this space into a hybrid architecture of industrial and modern styles. … The use of wood, stone, and white walls, in addition to preserving and showcasing the original structural elements, such as columns and beams, are used in combination with one another giving an elegant and monochromatic style. … This project focuses on creating a common string to achieve a relationship between art and the creative-formal process that an office requires.”

Beverley and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center — Orchid nominee for Public Architecture

“This gem of a design takes into consideration its surroundings and respects both the neighbors, the building’s users (the students of UCSD) and the greater community around it. … The Hillel center takes on an old world feel with a very modern aesthetic. Its three buildings of irregular shapes form a central courtyard insulated from the bustling commotion of traffic and gives the Jewish students, and students of any other faith, of UCSD a place to meet, socialize, or have a meal.”

Lloyd Ruocco and Homer Delawie Duplex — Orchid nominee for Historic Preservation

“[The renovated duplex at] 8015-8017 El Paseo Grande is an excellent example of a 1960 duplex residence designed by the Ruocco and Delawie partnership in the contemporary style. … The rehabilitation project includes remodeling of the first-floor interiors and a second-story addition with a third-floor view deck to the designated historic resource. … The addition utilizes key design techniques of the original architects, including dominating rooflines, while maintaining visual differentiation to clue observers as to what is historic and what is the new addition.”

Whitney Mixed-Use Building — Orchid nominee for Interior Design

“The contemporary open-floor plan, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom homes seamlessly blend modern aesthetics, functionality, and luxurious features. The homes are accessible by a private, coded elevator or attractive floating glass staircase. The exposed ceiling beams immediately catch your attention as you enter the homes. These and other architectural features add a touch of character and visual interest. A highlight of the homes is the floor-to-ceiling sliding Fleetwood doors featured in each living room.”

The mixed-use development known as the Whitney building at 2202 and 2206 Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla Shores. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Exact Sciences Torrey Pines tenant improvement — Orchid nominee for Architectural Light Environmental Graphics

“Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on advancing earlier cancer detection and liquid biopsies. … A double-volume stairway with a perforated feature wall opens up the space and connects the first and second levels. An open office, collaboration zone, and focus rooms equipped with acoustical products offer diverse spaces for all types of work. Expansive windows provide sunlight and views of the eastern mountains, while geometric lighting supplements the natural daylight. In the labs, mobile casework and overhead utility panels maximize flexibility.”

UC San Diego projects

Several projects on the UC San Diego campus were also nominated for Orchids. They are: Franklin Antonio Hall — Orchid nominee for Public Architecture; UC San Diego Mandeville Art Gallery — Orchid nominee for Public Architecture; UC San Diego Geisel Library main level renovation — Orchid nominee for Architectural Light Environmental Graphics; UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography Health Sciences Body Donor Memorial, the Design & Innovation Building — Orchid nominee for Architectural Light Environmental Graphics; Epstein Family Amphitheater — Orchid nominee for Public Architecture; and the Ted and Jean Scripps Marine Conservation and Technology Facility — Orchid nominee for Public Architecture.

Orchids & Onions began in 1975 as an educational program to raise public awareness and appreciation for the design and development of built projects considered to improve the quality of life in San Diego. The winners will be announced at the Orchids & Onions gala on Oct. 5 in Venue 808 in downtown San Diego. Learn more: orchidsandonions.org.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆