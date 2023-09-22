Political newcomer Anthony Olmo files for District 1 City Council candidacy

With a focus on supporting local businesses and “making sure the residents of District 1 feel heard and supported,” Crown Point resident Anthony Olmo has filed for his San Diego City Council candidacy for District 1, which includes La Jolla.

His announcement makes Olmo the first challenger to current City Councilman Joe LaCava’s run for a second term. The primary election will be Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Born and raised on the East Coast, Olmo comes from a military family that moved across the country during his life, before eventually landing in San Diego 12 years ago. “My dad was stationed here, so I came for a visit and fell in love with it,” he told the La Jolla Light. He said he lived in coastal communities such as Bird Rock, Mission Beach and now Crown Point, which became part of District 1 during the city’s last round of redistricting (it was formerly in District 2).

Since moving here, he has worked for various government agencies, including the city of Coronado and now as senior account manager at Insight Global, where he provides subcontract support for large and small government contracting companies along with enterprise-level civilian clients, according to Olmo. And his focus on supporting those contracts in his professional life partially inspired him to run for political office.

“I want to be a servant for the people. I want to bring that family and community mindset to the district,” he said. “I want the city to work for the people again, I want the people to be supported and heard. I can’t say the last few years have been great. There were a lot of things that were out of people’s control, like [the COVID-19 pandemic], but there were also things that were in control that were not handled well.”

As examples, he cites crime in the district, ongoing homelessness, businesses opening and closing in a short period of time, and continued problems with the condition of area streets.

Supporting businesses like those that line La Jolla’s Girard Avenue is one of Anthony Olmo’s priorities as a San Diego City Council candidate. (Elisabeth Frausto)

“I advocate for supporting and empowering local businesses, providing public safety and listening to the people,” Olmo said. “I want everyone to let us know how the city can support them, what they want to see changed, how the local government can benefit their life, and how we can do better. I’m a big believer in feedback, and if we get caught up in talking about how great we’re doing, we’re not focused on what we’re going to accomplish and how.”

Acknowledging that he is a newcomer to the political realm, he said “I can’t pretend I have all the answers, but I’m a big supporter of the feedback loop in which we get feedback and implement it. As a rookie, I [would] come to City Hall with a fresh mindset. But I have experience with negotiating contracts and supporting those in need, and I’m used to big budget programs. So what some might see as the hindrance of being a first-time candidate, I see as an advantage.”

Olmo graduated with a degree in management from Radford University in Virginia in 2015 and in project management from the University of Southern California in 2022.

Looking to bring that experience to City Hall, he said he wants to support local businesses and make sure they are heard. “There are a lot of hurdles these businesses are hitting that are keeping them from being successful,” he said. “I want entrepreneurs to feel empowered and that the city government is backing them. These businesses create more jobs, and those employees then have more money to put back into the economy. And I hate seeing businesses close on what seems like a weekly basis.”

In his personal life, Olmo is the oldest of three siblings and a self-declared “die-hard Padres fan.” He jokes that “my mood is affected by how the Padres are doing. So I love to relax and spend a day at the ballpark.” He also said he enjoys the beach and “everything about the San Diego lifestyle.”

He recently launched a campaign website: anthonyolmo.com. ◆