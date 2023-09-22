Photo gallery: Promises2Kids ‘Dream On’ gala raises money for foster youth

With a goal of creating a brighter future for foster children, Promises2Kids hosted its annual Dream On concert gala on Sept. 18 at a private La Jolla estate. It was attended by over 500 philanthropists, community and business leaders. Founded in 1981 as the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation of San Diego County, Promises2Kids has responded to the needs of foster children and provided support to children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect since its inception. Learn more: promises2kids.org. ◆

