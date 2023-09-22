Photo gallery: Promises2Kids ‘Dream On’ gala raises money for foster youth
Kirstin Clapham, Judy and Jeff Wagner, Mayo Strauss, Melanie Kraus (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Edward Lizano, Dr. Margo Emami, Patti Judd, Ludvina Nevarez (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Chrissy Litton, Steve Doyle, Brittany and Andrew Haley (Vincent Andrunas)
Brian and Valerie Robbins, Irina and Michael Fenison (Vincent Andrunas)
Lauren Hirsh, Diana Casey, Norma Hirsh, Renee Comeau, Terry Gulden (Vincent Andrunas)
Lou Scanlon, Kristi Pieper, Micki Olin and Dr. Reid Abrams, Kathryn and Don Vaughn (Vincent Andrunas)
Mel and Linda Katz, Lidia S. Martinez and Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. (Vincent Andrunas)
Brittany Purdy, Glidia Hargis, Arianne Bettazzi, Leigh Hsu, Christy Johnson, Brian Gunderson (Vincent Andrunas)
Dana Worsham, Erica and Jay Wurtzler, Valerie and Todd Upham (Vincent Andrunas)
Christy Billings, Ed and Cornell Bastarache, Rocio Flynn, Carmela Koenig, Marjan Mortazavi (Vincent Andrunas)
Linda Kaufman, Kimberly Meyer, Cookie Sudberry, Stephanie Walling (Vincent Andrunas)
Merrilee Neal (gala co-chair), Jolene Perry (gala co-chair), Lynne Doyle (gala co-chair), Raegan and Kevin Prior (event presenting sponsors), Joan Waitt (gala co-chair/event host/P2K board chair), Lee Posnock (honorary chair), Tonya Torosian (P2K CEO) (Vincent Andrunas)
With a goal of creating a brighter future for foster children, Promises2Kids hosted its annual Dream On concert gala on Sept. 18 at a private La Jolla estate. It was attended by over 500 philanthropists, community and business leaders. Founded in 1981 as the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation of San Diego County, Promises2Kids has responded to the needs of foster children and provided support to children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect since its inception. Learn more: promises2kids.org. ◆
