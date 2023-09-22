Committee releases first round of proposed changes to La Jolla planning group bylaws

The La Jolla Community Planning Association held the first of at least two meetings to cover changes to and collect feedback on its bylaws on Sept. 19. Among the changes proposed, the committee is looking to amend its membership requirements, increase diversity among its trustees and refine its consent agenda procedures.

The next meeting has not yet been scheduled, but it is expected to take place in the coming weeks, so the LJCPA can approve the new bylaws in November or December.

The changes come as the deadline approaches for community planning groups to amend their bylaws to be in compliance with reforms the San Diego City Council approved last September.

The sweeping reforms for the city’s 42 neighborhood planning groups were passed in an effort to diversify their membership and make them better organized. Supporters say the changes will boost demographic diversity by requiring more aggressive term limits and encouraging the groups, which are now made up primarily of White homeowners, to recruit more renters and people of color. Community planning groups have until the end of 2023 to comply with the new requirements.

In June, the LJCPA established a working group to identify sections of the bylaws that are not in compliance with the community planning group reforms and make edits, as well as clean up the language and make changes based on current needs.

Helmed by LJCPA trustee Greg Jackson, the working group covered its proposed changes and collected feedback at its September meeting.

“We are actually already doing a lot of what the city wants us to do, so with one exception we are in fairly good shape,” he said. “The one exception is that the city would like … the trustees need to be representative of the community according to [city and San Diego Association of Governments] criteria. … They expect that we make a conscious effort to make sure that our trustees represent the community in those demographics.”

However, Jackson said there are no metrics for “how you measure that or how close you have to get.”

He acknowledged that for many of these demographics, the board is likely meeting city expectations, but for aspects such as racial distribution, “we’re terrible” because the board is predominantly White, and he was unsure how the LJCPA stacked up as far as having both renters and homeowners on the board.

To resolve this, one proposed amendment adds the phrase “to the extent possible” to its board of trustee requirements. It would read: “The Trustees of the LJCPA shall, to the extent possible, be representative of the various geographic sections of the community and diversified community interests, including, but not limited to, residents, property owners, local businesspersons, and substantial demographic groups. Trustees will be a minimum of 18 years of age unless the LJCPA chooses to appoint a youth representative.”

To gather this information, Jackson said the board would likely issue a voluntary survey when new trustees are elected. The results would be submitted to the city at the end of each year.

Several in attendance noted that the voluntary survey system is flawed and may not produce adequate results. LJCPA president and Community Planners Committee member Harry Bubbins said there has been “huge pushback” on the idea, and it may change. But no one in attendance argued against its inclusion in the new bylaws.

The city is also asking that attendance requirements be waived for someone to vote in general membership elections or on issues in which the general membership would vote, and to run for a trustee seat.

To address this, the board is proposing to add a registration system for those that would like to vote or run for a seat. “Members do not have to attend meetings, they just have to register,” Jackson said. A registered member would retain their status until they become ineligible by moving out of the area.

Other bylaw changes the committee proposes would address whether the board files an appeal should the city’s findings contradict theirs, the recusal process when a board member has a conflict of interest, how agendas are posted, campaigning rules, and more.

While the committee was reviewing and revising its bylaws — which Jackson called a “cumbersome process” — it also proposed changes to its operating procedures to include how consent agenda items are handled. Currently, LJCPA subcommittee decisions are automatically placed on the consent agenda, which is approved as a slate without discussion, unless removed or “pulled” for full review at a future meeting.

However, Jackson noted that some items “are guaranteed or very likely to be pulled” and should not be placed on the consent agenda in the first place. These include projects that involve more than four units, something that increases the size of the existing property by a certain percentage of gross floor area, the subcommittee vote being divided, or a waiver of a provision in the San Diego Municipal Code.

Other consent agenda questions centered on whether a project should be heard the same night that it is pulled as opposed to a future meeting; whether the board should go through each project on the night’s agenda and, if there is no opposition or questions, place an item on a consent agenda; and who can pull something from the consent agenda.

The issue was sent back to the committee for further discussion and decision.

Other operating topics include what must be in the minutes, and who can abstain from voting and why.