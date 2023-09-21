‘Grateful and relieved’: La Jolla Music building saved by donations, investments and community support

For the last few months, teachers at La Jolla Music have been feverishly crowdfunding, chasing down leads and seeking high-dollar investments to save their beloved music school at 7423 Girard Ave. from a sale.

And at the very last minute, their efforts paid off.

Largely due to a $100,000 investment from La Jolla resident Jack McGrory earlier this month, La Jolla Music teachers have raised enough for a down payment to purchase and operate the school for the foreseeable future.

“We did it, we actually saved La Jolla Music,” said instructor Christen Horne. “It’s been so cool to see the community come together like I hoped they would.”

Former owner David Woo, who bought La Jolla Music in 2012 , announced plans to retire earlier this year and said he would sell the school at that time. He offered to sell it to its teachers before seeking an outside buyer if they could raise $200,000 by July 30. Woo said he set the deadline “because I need to retire,” but he expressed willingness to negotiate should the July deadline come and go with some progress made toward raising the money.

So in that time, Horne launched a GoFundMe page and raised $13,000. “We are so grateful for the support, but we needed more,” she said. “I was watching the donations that came in and knew I needed to keep pursuing other leads to make this happen.”

One of those that saw the GoFundMe page offered to have Horne attend his birthday lunch so she could speak about the fundraising effort and her want to keep the school locally owned and operated.

One of those in attendance was La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club president Bill Kellogg, who connected Horne with the investment group of locals, including McGrory, that banded together to purchase the building where Warwick’s is housed so it may continue its operation.

“I emailed Jack [McGrory] … and briefly explained the situation and he was open to the idea of investing,” Horne said. “So he, David [Woo] and I met to run some numbers ... and [McGrory] said ‘OK, I’m in.’ We couldn’t believe it.”

McGrory told the La Jolla Light the investment — on which he will get returns for the next three years — was “a good business deal” and that La Jolla Music is “one of those iconic stores in La Jolla that are important to invest in.”

He added, “La Jolla Music has a long history in La Jolla and I think it’s important that kids be exposed to arts, culture and music. And with it being so close to [several] schools, the store is an important part of that.”

He said places like La Jolla Music “are the heart and soul of La Jolla, so it’s a good thing to have opportunities to help the community and have a good social investment.”

With McGrory’s investment, the amount raised through the GoFundMe, small loans and other subsequent donations, Horne had accrued $150,000.

While just shy of the $200,000 down payment, Woo was willing to lower the price and completed the sale this month.

“Jack was our last hope, and with his help, we did it,” Horne said. “We are so grateful and relieved.”

La Jolla Music, which has been open for more than 60 years, offers private and group instruction in voice and various instruments.

“The space is so special because it supports the teachers and students,” Horne previously told the La Jolla Light. “There is a wall with teacher pictures and bios sorted by instrument so when a new student comes and says they want to play the piano, they can learn more about all the piano teachers and choose for themselves who they want to take lessons with.”

Her concern with an outside buyer, she said, was that the new owner may be “solely focused on profit” and less on supporting the instructors.

But with the purchase completed, Horne will spend the next month learning how to operate the business in a way that continues its supportive model, with a full transition by November.

From there, she said, “David and I will implement the plans for growth. We’re still recovering from the financial impacts of [the COVID-19 pandemic], but we want to bring in more revenue while serving the teachers, music education, and the students. I’m excited for a lot of these ideas.”

The La Jolla Music building is the third property in as many years that McGrory and others have invested in to prevent them from being sold to outside entities.

In early 2021, when Warwick’s bookstore faced a similar threat of sale when the longtime landlord accepted an unsolicited $8.3 million bid — all cash — to buy the building, about three dozen community members, most of them from La Jolla, pooled their resources and bought the building. Then they gave Warwick‘s a 10-year lease, with two five-year renewal options — up to 20 more years to continue the family business.

Last summer, the group repeated the exercise to purchase the Chase Bank property at 7777 Girard Ave. “The idea is to buy properties in The Village that are old and dated and help reinvest and redevelop in La Jolla,” McGrory said at the time, calling the effort “Warwick’s 2.0.” Plans for what will be done with the building are forthcoming.

Learn more about La Jolla Music at lajollamusic.com. ◆