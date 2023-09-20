La Jolla News Nuggets: SummerFest record, National Merit semifinalists, digital feedback, more

Composer Thomas Adès plays piano with bassist Timothy Cobb, violinist Tessa Lark, violist Maiya Papach and cellist Efe Baltacigil in the La Jolla Music Society’s “Magic and Alchemy” SummerFest concert Aug. 5.

SummerFest breaks income record

The La Jolla Music Society’s 37th SummerFest, the 2023 edition of the annual festival that brings chamber musicians from all over the world to the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla for four weeks of concerts, set a new income record, the organization said.

In all, the festival welcomed 5,951 paid guests, a 15 percent increase over last year, and came within 159 seats of hitting an all-time attendance record.

The nonprofit Music Society did not disclose the festival’s total income.

This year’s SummerFest ran July 28 to Aug. 26 and included 85 events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, open rehearsals, artist encounters and more.

“It has taken a couple of years, but audiences are beginning to match and, in some cases, exceed pre-pandemic numbers,” said La Jolla Music Society President and Chief Executive Todd Schultz. “The audience validates our efforts with their attendance.”

27 La Jolla students named National Merit semifinalists

Twenty-seven high school students from La Jolla schools are among the semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The local students include 19 from The Bishop’s School, one from La Jolla Country Day School and seven from La Jolla High School. The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists overall.

The high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

The semifinalists from Bishop’s are Paulina Ai, Marcus Buu-hoan, Eric Chen, William Cluskey, Katherine Ge, Lily Gover, Yufan Guo, Benjamin Hollingshead, Elizabeth Jin, Sabrina Li, Sienna Li, Bhadra Rupesh, Yi Tu, Sofia Verma, Jennifer Xiao, Nathan Xiong, Emily Yang, Yue Yin and Serena Zhang.

The semifinalist from Country Day is Mason Mackin, and those from La Jolla High are Eden Choi-Fitzpatrick, Angie Hou, Reid Krebs, Simon Lewis, Ariyan Madani, Isaac McGreevy and Solomon Weinstein.

Scholarships are underwritten by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. and about 320 business organizations and higher-education institutions.

Local synagogues honor Sept. 11 anniversary

In recognition of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Jewish National Fund USA partnered with several schools and synagogues in the San Diego area to hold talks to educate students about the attacks and honor local first responders.

Among them was Congregation Beth El in La Jolla, which held a ceremony in which it presented its synagogue security guards with plaques recognizing them for their service to the community.

“Let us strive to add to our demeanor more kindness, greater patience, more understanding, greater compassion, more sympathy and greater respect to every conversation and relationship we have,” said Congregation Beth El Rabbi Ron Shulman.

City Council member to hold session in La Jolla about digital services

The city of San Diego’s Get It Done website also is offered as an app to report various problems and issues. (Screenshot by Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will hold a session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the La Jolla Community Center to hear constituents’ feedback about the city’s virtual platforms and apps such as Get It Done.

The session is designed to help the city Performance & Analytics Department learn more from residents as it establishes San Diego’s first comprehensive Digital Customer Experience strategy.

The Community Center is at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Register for the session at bit.ly/cd1_dcx.

Garden Club donates to Enhance La Jolla for hanging flower baskets

The La Jolla Garden Club recently donated $1,000 to Enhance La Jolla to cover the cost of four hanging flower baskets and maintenance for a year.

La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District Manager Brian Earley said donations are being accepted in $250 increments to help improve the hanging flower basket program.

“We are going to continue hanging baskets all along Girard Avenue to Torrey Pines Road, so that is about 15 more,” he said.

To learn more or donate, visit enhancelajolla.org.

Mainly Mozart’s Genius Week to feature La Jolla concert

Mainly Mozart’s expanded 2023 edition of its annual Genius Week will include the world premiere of composer Clarice Assad’s piano quintet, Tapestry, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

For more information, visit tickettailor.com/events/mainlymozartinc/999243.

Lawrence Family JCC to offer ‘active aging’ program

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla has created a comprehensive 10-week “active aging” program for older adults focused on expanding one’s community and relationships.

The program was introduced a few months ago and immediately was filled to capacity. The new program will offer 10 two-hour courses on three different weekdays, a three-month membership to the JCC and a private session with one of the retirement coaches. The course fee is $500. A scholarship fund has been established.

For more information, visit lfjcc.org/ra or call (858) 362-1123.

One-time La Jolla coach named acting U.S. attorney

Former La Jolla High School assistant water polo coach Andrew Haden was sworn in recently as acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, one of the busiest federal districts in the nation.

“I am deeply honored to serve our nation and the people of this district as acting United States attorney,” Haden said. “I am looking forward to continuing my work with the outstanding team at the U.S. attorney’s office and our excellent law enforcement partners.”

Haden, a San Diego native and Navy veteran who has worked as a prosecutor in the local U.S. attorney’s office for 13 years and for a year as first assistant U.S. attorney, the No. 2 position in the office, was appointed to act as the top federal law enforcement official for the Southern District while President Joe Biden’s nominee for the seat, Tara McGrath, awaits confirmation by the Senate.

The U.S. attorney’s office enforces federal criminal laws in the Southern District, which includes San Diego and Imperial counties, and represents the federal government in civil litigation.

Lifeguards watch over La Jolla Cove from a tower on the edge of Scripps Park. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Lifeguard Division is recruiting seasonal lifeguards for summer 2024.

“Lifeguarding is a challenging and rewarding career that starts with the Lifeguard I position,” said lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “Our lifeguards are highly trained and very motivated to protect beach-goers and boaters. We encourage those who might be interested to apply online and participate in a swim tryout.”

Swim tryouts for the current recruitment process are scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 21-23, Oct. 19-21 and Feb. 8-10 at Ventura Cove, 1000 W. Mission Bay Drive.

Candidates must fill out the online application at least two days before their swim test date. They must swim 500 meters in less than 10 minutes to earn an interview. Details and requirements of the position are at sandiego.gov/lifeguards/about/employ.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆