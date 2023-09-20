Development Permit Review Committee approves three La Jolla projects, two on first review

Lauren Williams presents a rendering to the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee of the planned house at 6432 El Camino Del Teatro in the Muirlands.

All three of the projects that came before the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee during its Sept. 19 meeting were approved — even though only one was slated for a final review. Two of the projects are in Bird Rock and the other one is in the Muirlands area.

The latter was the only project scheduled for a final review and vote, and calls for coastal development and site development permits to demolish an existing 2,360-square-foot single-family house and construct a new two-story, 7,982-square-foot house at 6432 El Camino Del Teatro in the Muirlands.

Applicant’s representative Lauren Williams presented to the board in December, at which time DPR members asked for images of how the development would look in relation to its neighbors, along with landscape, grading and construction plans, and more.

At the Sept. 19 meeting at the Bishop’s School, Williams explained the project is on a steep slope and had been pulled in to preserve the natural grade on the sides of the house. “We made some changes to the siting of the house to pull it back, drop the roof structure to be within the height limit, but the biggest thing we did is pull the retaining walls away from the structure,” she said. The backyard pool depth was also reduced and the covered patio was moved, but those features are not within public view.

With minimal questions about construction staging and how the driveway was configured, a motion to support the development passed unanimously.

The two Bird Rock projects were slated for preliminary reviews, during which a vote would not be cast. But any preliminary review can be made final by a unanimous vote of the board, which was the case at the September meeting.

The first Bird Rock project up for review calls for coastal development and site development permits to demolish the existing house that is approximately 3,400 square feet and construct a new 5,515-square-foot house with a 616-square-foot accessory dwelling unit at 5270 Chelsea St.

A photo of the rendering of the planned development at 5270 Chelsea St. as presented to the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee. (Photo by Ashley Mackin-Solomon, rendering by Foubister Architects)

“We are fundamentally keeping the [new house] in the same location [as the current one],” said applicant’s representative Rory Foubister, and that the new garage would be in the same location as the current garage, the courtyard would remain, and the ADU would be tucked behind the main house. There is no roof deck or basement proposed with the new development. However, the property currently has a pool, and the proposed pool would be moved to be further away from the adjacent bluff.

Foubister added that the view corridors to the ocean on either side of the property would be preserved. “It is in writing that both sides will have view corridor protections with gates that are 75 percent open,” he said, and that air conditioning units and pool equipment is tucked into the building so as not to block sight lines.

With no further questions or issues from the board, a motion was unanimously passed to support the development.

The second Bird Rock project involves the renovation of an existing single-family house to add 460 square feet of new living area and 505 square feet of roof deck and exterior stairs at 424 Sea Ridge Drive.

The owners of a property at 424 Sea Ridge Drive plan to renovate, and got the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee’s blessing to do so. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Applicant’s representative Ricardo Hernandez explained the changes include the addition of a bedroom on the second floor, and a new patio on the ground floor in a style that matches the existing house. Co-presenter Mark Lyon said the new addition would not impact views from surrounding properties. Despite the addition, he said, the house remains under the 30-foot height limit.

Because the project is within 300 feet of the mean high tide line, the project needed to come before the board for approval even though it is a remodel. Given the board has discussed roof decks in the past, many of the questions centered around the views from the proposed roof deck and whether neighbor privacy would be preserved, and whether the presence of people on the roof deck would exceed 30 feet.

But with the board satisfied that the deck would not be impactful, a motion to support the development passed unanimously.

The La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets the second and third Tuesdays of each month. The next meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆