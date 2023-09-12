Abandoned panga-style boat found on shore at Torrey Pines State Beach

A panga-style boat reached shore near a lifeguard tower at Torrey Pines State Beach on Sept. 11, but no one was seen when U.S. customs officers and Border Patrol agents arrived, officials said.

The boat was found at about 6 a.m. with five life jackets and three empty fuel tanks on board, officials said. The boat was seized.

No further information was released.

The boat at Torrey Pines was found the day after 14 people were arrested after a panga-style boat reached shore near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach the morning of Sept. 10, authorities said.

Department of Homeland Security agents arrested the group on suspicion of entering the United States without proper documentation, Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Pangas — a type of low-slung fishing boat — are often used to smuggle people into the U.S. from Mexico. ◆