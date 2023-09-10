San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1 is on flight path for 2025 opening

The La Jolla Community Planning Association is shown a rendering of the new San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 during its meeting Sept. 7.

San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1 is expected to open its first 19 gates in mid-2025, with the remaining 11 gates opening in early 2028, the La Jolla Community Planning Association heard during a briefing on the ongoing project during its Sept. 7 meeting.

Ivonne Velazquez, external relations specialist for the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said some local businesses are being brought to the airport, including ones that have locations in La Jolla, such as Puesto Mexican restaurant, The Taco Stand and Better Buzz coffee shop.

The $3.4 billion project includes a new terminal and roadway system, site changes to improve aircraft movement, a new administration building and a new regional transit station.

“The reason we are building a whole new Terminal 1 is that we understand that our population is increasing and passengers are going to be increasing. So we are improving the customer experience and creating more efficient aircraft movement,” Velazquez said.

The airport’s single runway will limit the number of flights, she added. “That determines our capacity.”

“Of course, in building a whole new terminal, there is a lot happening onsite, so we thank you all for your patience,” she said. “But we are at 60 percent completion of steel, which is pretty incredible.”

To keep residents updated on the progress, the Airport Authority has an opt-in newsletter and text messaging system. For details, visit san.org.

Updates also will be posted on the agency’s Facebook, X and Instagram pages. The handle for all three is SanDiegoAirport.

Other LJCPA news

Bird Rock home project: A proposal approved by the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee twice and pulled from the Community Planning Association’s consent agenda before was pulled again at LJCPA’s September meeting. Items on the consent agenda typically are approved all at once without discussion, but any project can be removed from it for full review at a future meeting.

The project in the Bird Rock area calls for a coastal development permit to demolish a two-story single-family residence and build a new two-story single-family house with an attached garage, a basement and a roof deck along with an attached accessory dwelling unit at 5646 Chelsea Ave.

During previous hearings, some DPR trustees and members of the public said they had a hard time visualizing the home and landscaping based on what was presented. However, the committee endorsed the project 4-3 in June . It went before LJCPA on Aug. 3, when the board decided to send it back to the DPR for additional review. DPR approved the project again Aug. 8.

On Sept. 7 it was on the LJCPA consent agenda but was removed and will be heard in full at a future date.

La Jolla Community Planning Association President Harry Bubbins leads the group’s Sept. 7 meeting at The Bishop’s School. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Bylaws update: LJCPA President Harry Bubbins said a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, to provide an update and a chance for public input on the organization’s bylaws. Draft changes and meeting details will be posted at lajollacpa.org/2023-bylaws-update.

The bylaws are being revised to make sure LJCPA is in compliance with community planning group reforms approved by the San Diego City Council a year ago. Changes must be approved by the end of the year.

Bubbins said an ad-hoc committee formed to start the revision process “has been working on that and making great progress, [but] we want you to provide feedback on what the committee has put together. … This is an opportunity to maximize the need to update the bylaws to be in compliance with the city while also amending or improving on the bylaws.”

Next meeting: The La Jolla Community Planning Association next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆