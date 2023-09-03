Find a lost ring? Visitor to La Jolla would like to know

Karen Farabee is looking for her wedding ring.

The visitor from Austin, Texas, said she believes she lost the ring the morning of Sept. 2 either at the La Jolla Shores south restroom area or on the beach near the front of the lifeguard station.

“It’s also possible I lost it between the Children’s Pool and the overlook fence at Wipeout Beach, but less likely,” she told the La Jolla Light on Sept. 3.

“It’s sad to lose the ring, but I’m truly devastated because the setting included my late grandmother’s round diamond,” Farabee said. “It’s in a squarish setting surrounded by smaller tiny diamonds. The ring has so much sentimental value to me.”

She said she had someone with a metal detector search for it, with no luck.

She plans to leave for home on Monday, Sept. 4, but she’s hoping someone will find the ring or “be able to help me with any ideas on what to do or try. I would be beyond grateful. I could also offer a modest reward as well.”

Farabee can be reached at kmfarabee@gmail.com. ◆