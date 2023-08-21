Park, beach and school closures are left in Hilary’s wake

People walk along the coast at La Jolla Shores as Tropical Storm Hilary approached Aug. 20.

The rain and wind from Tropical Storm Hilary have moved out of San Diego, but its effects remain, with closures of many schools, parks and beaches.

The first tropical storm to hit San Diego County since 1939 dropped about the expected amount of rain on La Jolla, with 2 inches reported at La Jolla Shores and 2.2 inches on Mount Soledad in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, according to the National Weather Service.

Chad Hilton and son Silas leave after trying to paddleboard at La Jolla Shores as Tropical Storm Hilary arrived Aug. 20. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Here are some notable storm-related closures Monday in La Jolla:

• The San Diego Unified School District, which operates five public schools in La Jolla, is delaying the start of its new school year to Tuesday, Aug. 22.

• All city of San Diego beaches, parks and public buildings, including libraries and recreation centers

• Torrey Pines State Beach

• Torrey Pines Golf Course

Rainwater from Tropical Storm Hilary streams off a wall near the La Jolla Shores beach Aug. 20. (Ana Lombrozo)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Diego County as well as 14 other counties in the storm’s path. The declaration was designed to get various emergency services to affected communities fast.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed a local emergency proclamation that enables the city to acquire state and federal disaster resources if needed. ◆