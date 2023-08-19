Hilary to begin slamming S.D. late tonight; coast to get up to 2 inches of rain and winds of 40 mph or more

Hurricane Hilary is pictured moving up the coast of Baja California on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Hilary will begin lashing San Diego County with heavy rain, strong winds and lightning late Saturday, Aug. 19, and will intensify early the next day as it approaches the region as a potentially “life-threatening” storm, the National Weather Service said.

The system, which was downgraded early Saturday to a Category 3 hurricane from Category 4 as it moved up the coast of Baja California, is expected to be a tropical storm by the time it moves into the county between 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Hilary sped up overnight and is now moving directly toward Southern California and northern Baja.

The county is under a tropical storm warning for the first time in history.

Forecasters said Hilary will drop 1½ to 2 inches of rain at the coast, 2 to 2½ inches across inland valleys, 5 to 10 inches in the mountains — with some spots getting 12 inches — and 5 to 7 inches in the deserts.

The storm’s outer bands could produce scattered rain in San Diego on Saturday evening, and the rain and wind will begin to intensify late Saturday and peak on Sunday.

Hilary’s projected path since reaching Baja California (National Hurricane Center)

The weather service said it is worried about the potential speed of some downpours. It’s possible the rain will fall at the rate of a quarter-inch an hour at the coast, which could cause flooding.

Forecasters say they are just as concerned about wind, which will come out of the south at the coast.

Projected “excessive” rainfall in San Diego County. (National Weather Service)

On Sunday, the entire county will get hit by tropical storm-force winds — which refer to sustained winds of 40 mph or higher. Such gusts can rip boats from moorings, snap tree limbs and stress power lines.

The weekly La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed Sunday because of the storm.

The San Diego Unified School District, which operates five public schools in La Jolla and is scheduled to begin the new school year on Monday, Aug. 21, said Aug. 18 that it is closely monitoring the forecasts and preparing campuses.

A concert Sunday at UC San Diego by Eliades Ochoa has been postponed. No new date was set.

— San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer David Garrick contributed to this report. ◆